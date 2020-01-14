SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Emilee Whitt made a free throw with 3 seconds left to lift South Point to a 45-44 victory over Fairland Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Pointers(8-5 overall, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference) led 27-16 at halftime and held off a rally by the Dragons (7-9, 6-3).
Whitt led South Point with 22 points. The senior guard who has signed with WVU Tech made 5 of 7 shots from 3-point range and 7 of 8 free throws.
Harley Lyons paced Fairland with 18 points. Tomi Hinkle scored 13.
IRONTON 57, ROCK HILL 28: Samantha Lafon scored 17 points to lead the Fighting Tigers to a triumph over the Redwomen.
Boys
CALVARY BAPTIST 74, COVENANT 51: Five Patriots scored in double figures in a victory over the Eagles in Huntington.
Scotty Richards scored 17 points, Berth Scarbrough 12, Lawson Blake 11 and Luke Pauley and Micah Daniels 10 each for Calvary Baptist (10-6).
Josh Roten scored 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made five steals for Covenant (5-6), which plays at Sugarcreek Christian at 7;30 p.m. Tuesday. Mackie Herbert scored 12 points and Nate Bielstein and D.J. Scarberry 11 each.
CALVARY BAPTIST 21 18 13 22 — 74: Scarbrough 12, Richards 17, Baisley 5, Blake 11, Pauley 10, Daniels 10, Clutter 9.
COVENANT 15 10 14 12 — 51: Bielstein 11, J. Roten 17, Herbert 12, Scarberry 11.