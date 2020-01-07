SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Emilee Whitt scored the first basket of the game to give her 1,000 points for her career as South Point (5-6 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference)defeated Chesapeake 46-31 Monday night in girls high school basketball.
The Pointers senior guard and WVU Tech signee finished with 16 points, but had plenty of support as Emilee Carey scored a career-high 25 points, 15 in the first quarter when she made three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 shots. Blake Anderson led the Panthers with 14 points.
CHESAPEAKE 8 7 16 10 — 31: Anderson 14, Ward 9, Duncan 4, Isaacs 2, Pauley 2.
SOUTH POINT 18 7 6 15 — 46: Carey 25, Whitt 16, Roach 5.
ROCK HILL 52, GALLIA ACADEMY 51: Rileigh Morris scored from the block at the buzzer to give the Redwomen a victory over the Blue Angels in Pedro, Ohio.
Boys
BOYD COUNTY 81, FLEMING COUNTY 42: The Lions (8-6) outscored the Panthers 40-13 in the second half to pull away for a victory in Summit, Kentucky.
Blake Stewart led Boyd County with 16 points. Carson Webb scored 14 and J.B. Walter and Brad Newsome chipped in 13 each.