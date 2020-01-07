20200107-hds-hsbasketball.jpg
Buy Now

Emilee Whitt

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Emilee Whitt scored the first basket of the game to give her 1,000 points for her career as South Point (5-6 overall, 4-3 Ohio Valley Conference)defeated Chesapeake 46-31 Monday night in girls high school basketball.

The Pointers senior guard and WVU Tech signee finished with 16 points, but had plenty of support as Emilee Carey scored a career-high 25 points, 15 in the first quarter when she made three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 shots. Blake Anderson led the Panthers with 14 points.

CHESAPEAKE 8 7 16 10 — 31: Anderson 14, Ward 9, Duncan 4, Isaacs 2, Pauley 2.

SOUTH POINT 18 7 6 15 — 46: Carey 25, Whitt 16, Roach 5.

ROCK HILL 52, GALLIA ACADEMY 51: Rileigh Morris scored from the block at the buzzer to give the Redwomen a victory over the Blue Angels in Pedro, Ohio.

Boys

BOYD COUNTY 81, FLEMING COUNTY 42: The Lions (8-6) outscored the Panthers 40-13 in the second half to pull away for a victory in Summit, Kentucky.

Blake Stewart led Boyd County with 16 points. Carson Webb scored 14 and J.B. Walter and Brad Newsome chipped in 13 each.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.