CENTENARY, Ohio — Regan Wilcoxon issued 40 assists and made 16 digs to lead Gallia Academy (13-3) to a 3-1 victory over visiting Trimble Saturday in high school volleyball.
The Blue Angels won 25-18, 15-25, 25-12, 29-27.
Maddy Petro posted 20 kills. Bailey Barnette made 13 kills. Jenna Harrison made 17 digs.
NORTHWEST 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: The Mohawks improved to 12-2 with a 25-11, 25-23, 25-18 triumph over the Trojans.
Reagan Lewis led Northwest with 20 assists. Haidyn Wamsley made 10 kills. Acva Jenkins added 13 digs. Maddie Perry made 17 digs for Portsmouth.
Football
WAHAMA 50, HANNAN 14: Andrew Roush carried seven times for 149 yards to help the White Falcons (1-3) to a victory over the Wildcats (0-1) in Ashton, West Virginia.
Wahama jumped to a 50-0 lead, scoring on a safety to begin the rout. Roush followed with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Stiltner. Kase Stewart wrapped a pair of TD runs around an Aaron Henry touchdown rush to make it 36-0.
Roush ran for two more scores before Hannan’s Dylan Starkey scored twice in the fourth quarter.
ATHENS 32, MEIGS 14: The Bulldogs ran their winning streak over the Marauders to 12 straight with a win in Pomeroy, Ohio.
Wyatt Hoover scored on a 63-yard run and threw a conversion pass to Abe Lundy to give Meigs (2-3) an early 8-0 lead. Athens, though, rallied for a 20-8 halftime lead and pulled away late.
Hoover ran 25 times for 168 yards and completed 11 of 20 passes for 86 yards.