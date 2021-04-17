HUNTINGTON — It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.
No, it isn’t a Charles Dickens novel.
It was Marshall baseball’s Saturday afternoon at George Smailes Field.
Marshall snapped a 13-game C-USA losing streak to start the season with a 6-1 win in Saturday’s first game, only to be no-hit by FIU in game two of a wild doubleheader in Huntington.
Ryan Leitch hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to give Marshall a 4-1 lead, which was more than enough for pitcher Raymond Pacella, who allowed three hits and one earned run while striking out eight in a complete-game performance to get the win.
Geordon Blanton added a solo shot in the bottom of the fifth and Cyrus Grimes singled in an insurance run in the sixth to score Travis Sankovich.
Little did anyone know that Grimes’ RBI single would be the last hit Marshall (5-22, 1-14 C-USA) would produce on the afternoon.
In game two, FIU pitcher Steven Casey was dominant against the Herd lineup.
Casey carried a perfect game into the final frame, but lost it on a one-out walk in the seventh to Grimes.
Casey also later hit Leitch to give the Herd a pair of baserunners, but Zach Inskeep fouled out to first base to end the contest and keep the no-hitter intact for Casey.
Marshall got a solid effort out of starting pitcher Patrick Copen, who went four innings and allowed just two hits while striking out six.
However, he gave way to the bullpen and the Herd struggled in the sixth inning.
After an RBI single gave FIU a 1-0 lead, Seth Cannady hit a grand slam off Marshall reliever D’Andre Knight to produce the final 5-0 margin.
FIU (14-20, 6-9 C-USA) had just four hits in the contest.
The two teams wrap up their series at noon on Sunday at George Smailes Field.