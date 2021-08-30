A wild first full week of high school football in the Tri-State produced some spectacular happenings.
Ironton’s Ty Perkins return of a kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown on the final play of a 13-10 victory over Jackson was the most astounding. It was No. 1 on ESPN’s list of top plays Friday night.
Meigs football set a program-record in an 81-36 victory over Belpre on Friday, surpassing the mark set in 2014 in a 79-69 win over Fairland. The teams combined for 962 yards, with the Marauders gaining 536 in a mere 29 plays.
Montcalm defeated Hundred 74-0, setting a school record for points scored and margin of victory. Ashland defeated Boyd County for the 18th consecutive time. The game marked the first time the teams met when the Tomcats were under .500 and the Lions over over .500 since 1991.
Not all of the noteworthy performances were on the football field. Cameron Jarvis shot 5-under par, 31, for nine holes in Cabell Midland’s golf victory over Huntington High last week at the Sugarwood Golf Club.
Sam Simpson scored five goals and assisted on a sixth as Rock Hill beat Chesapeake 8-6 in boys soccer on Thursday. Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth volleyball had 30 assists in a 3-1 victory over Fairland.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Kentucky Christian offered South Point girls basketball standout Karmen Bruton and Ashland defensive lineman J.J. Jones.
Agnes Scott College offered Rock Hill girls basketball star Hadyn Bailey. Meigs basketball standout Mallory Hawley visited Otterbein. Boyd County basketball standout Audrey Biggs visited Virginia Tech. Oak Hill (Ohio) basketball player Chloe Chambers picked up an offer from Heidelberg.
CONDOLENCES: Prayers are requested for family and friends of Greenup County assistant football coach Jamie Kennedy, who died last week.
ESPN WAS DUPED: ESPN apparently was conned into airing a ridiculous high school football matchup last week when it showed IMG Academy’s 58-0 victory over Bishop Sycamore of Columbus.
IMG Academy is considered by many the top prep football team in the nation. Bishop Sycamore, not to be confused with Cincinnati Sycamore, is a little known online charter school that isn’t even a member of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. An ESPN announcer apologized during the game, saying, “Bishop Sycamore told us they had a number of Division I prospects on their roster. To be frank, a lot of that we could not verify.”
Bishop Sycamore, then also known as the Youth Build Centurians, scheduled Point Pleasant in 2019 only to have the game canceled because the team reportedly had several players older than 18 who had exhausted their eligibility.
Bishop Sycamore went 0-6 last season and was outscored 227-52, including a 56-6 loss to IMG Academy.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Brian Stacy is the new boys basketball coach at Tolsia.
Parkersburg quarterback Bryson Singer was invited to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl. Ashland golfer Connor Calhoun shot 69 to win the Johnson Central Invitational. Last week, kicker Preslee Reed became the first girl in Gallia Academy history to score in a football game.
When police pulled over a car on U.S. 52 above Chesapeake’s Phil Davis Field during a high school football game with Minford on Saturday, the Panthers press box crew cleverly played the theme from the TV show “Cops” over the public address system, drawing laughter from the crowd.
Ironton’s band’s halftime show on Friday was called “Songs of the Pandemic.” It featured the Bee Gee’s “Stayin’ Alive” and Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”
Former Spring Valley football star Will Adkins not only is a quarterback at Glenville State, he is the Pioneers’ long snapper. Adkins also joined the school’s golf team. Parkersburg wide receiver Carter King broke his leg Friday in a football game at Huntington High.