WAYNE — Defense was at a premium for the Logan Wildcats boys basketball team, forcing Wayne into 26 turnovers on their way to a 78-54 road win Tuesday evening at Wayne High School.
The Pioneers (2-5) trailed by just seven after the first quarter but failed to string together defensive stops and didn’t take care of the ball on offensive, resulting in a 14-point deficit at halftime.
Logan took it’s opportunities when they were there in the first half, but later were able to create their own when the defensive energy picked up.
“Our guys didn’t really have the energy they needed to start the game. When we found that later in the game we forced them into some bad shots, bad possessions that led to turnovers and easy points for us,” Logan coach Zach Green said after the win.
Wayne had 11 turnovers at halftime, coupled with 15 in the second half. Logan (7-3) turned the ball over just seven times the entire night, something Logan coach Zach Green said is a point of emphasis for his team.
“That’s one thing that I’m big on is taking care of the basketball and not coughing it up,” he said. “Tonight we did a good job taking care of the ball and it helps that they play a 2-3 zone and don’t create much pressure. Our guys handled it well.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Wildcats played a full-court man to man defense for much of the contest. Though the Pioneers handled the press well at the start, they wore down over time.
“Basketball is a game where you have to control yourself under pressure and we didn’t do that. We tried to dribble behind our back and didn’t do what we needed to in regard to spacing the floor — we got frustrated,” said Wayne coach Sam Cochenour.
“Defensive intensity is what kills teams and tonight it got us.”
The Wildcats led 34-20 at the half but doubled that lead in just eight minutes after turning in a 28-point third quarter while holding Wayne to half that total to head into the fourth quarter with a sturdy 62-34 lead.
Logan’s David Early (20 points, 15 rebounds) and Mitchell Hainer (11 points ,10 rebounds) each logged a double-double in the victory, who will try and replicate their performances when the Wildcats host Chapmanville in their home opener Jan. 14 following 10 consecutive road or neutral site games to begin their season.
Wayne will play their second of two home games this week Friday against Herbert Hoover before traveling to Williamson and facing Phelps, KY in the Hatfield McCoy Shootout 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
LOGAN 19 15 28 16 — 78: Early 20, Slack 12, Hainer 11, Cook 7, Glick 7, Kirk 6, Brown 5, Williamson 4, Hensley 4, Martin 2
WAYNE 12 8 14 20 — 54: N. Bryant 18, Sanchez 11, Sansom 9, Stiltner 8, Merritt 5, Maynard 3.