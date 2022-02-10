WAYNE — Logan’s boys basketball team has earned its traditional moniker of “Runnin’ Wildcats” for its quick pace of play over the past six decades.
Turns out Logan can light up the scoreboard in half-court sets, too.
The Wildcats drained 12 3-point baskets, including nine in the first half as Logan defeated host Wayne 101-64 Wednesday night.
Logan (14-1, No. 2 in Class AAA) hit triple figures without pressing and scoring few transition baskets.
Six Wildcats hit double-figure scoring, led by senior Jackson Tackett and sophomore Julius Clansy, who scored 17 apiece.
Wayne (7-12) simply couldn’t keep the scoring pace. The Pioneers were led by lone senior Ryan Maynard, who scored 20 points. Junior Dillon May added 14 as Wayne had four players reach double figures.
Logan led 25-18 after one period. Freshman Ike Meddings made three 3s in the period for Wayne to keep the Pioneers within reach.
But the Wildcats kept the scoring pace going and pulled away to a 57-31 lead at halftime.
It was a far cry from last Friday, when Logan was held to 44 points in its lone loss at Poca. The Wildcats then defeated AAA No. 1 Fairmont Sr. on Monday, and already own a victory over reigning AAA champion and third-ranked Shady Spring.
LOGAN 25 32 24 20–101
Julius Clansy 17, Jackson Tackett 17, Scott Browning 14, Garrett Williamson 12, Aiden Slack 12, Cole Blankenship 10, Cogar 6, Chan. Maynard 6, Hatfield 4, D. Browning 3, Ilderton 2.
WAYNE 18 13 19 14–64
Ryan Maynard 20, Dillon May 14, Ike Meddings 13, Ronnie Staley 12, Z. Adkins 5, Marcum 1.
