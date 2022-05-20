LOGAN — The Logan baseball team has won 22 games this season, but one might not have known it by the way the Wildcats performed against Cabell Midland in a tune-up game last week after winning their sectional championship.
The Knights scored 16 runs in three innings and came away with a decisive 16-4 win in Ona on Tuesday evening.
It was not exactly the performance head coach Kevin Gertz was looking for as they prepare themselves for a best-of-three regional series against Sissonville with a spot in the state tournament on the line.
"If you don't come to get better every day, things like that happen against good teams. We walked a half dozen or more, hit three or four and gave up six hits down 11-0," Gertz said. "No intensity out here."
It was uncharacteristic for the Wildcats, who were fresh off a pair of wins over Scott in the Region IV Section 2 championship. Those wins kept their Class AA title defense hopes alive. Gertz wouldn't blame the performance on fatigue — physical or emotional — but said it was a matter of focus, or lack thereof.
"We come out and get beat, OK, I don't have a problem with that, but coming out here and getting beat like we did just not showing up, not wanting to play, that's what it looked like and that's not good this time of year," Gertz said.
With a wink, Gertz said they'd get refocused quickly in the practices following the loss in Ona, focusing on what they've done well this season instead of what happened Tuesday.
That loss snapped a 10-game winning streak, which was the Wildcats' second-longest streak this season.
Logan began the year 11-0 before hitting a rough patch in the middle of the season, losing six of its next seven. Three of those losses were suffered to non-West Virginia teams. The team closed out the regular season with seven straight wins and earned three more on its way to a section title.
"It's about getting back and getting focused again," Gertz said. "We're playing real good ball, minus tonight, we were on a 10-game winning streak."
As for the regional series with Sissonville, Gertz is well aware of the challenge that lies ahead.
Sissonville (21-8) and Logan met once in the regular season, a 10-0 Logan victory. But Gertz said the Wildcats aren't anticipating that will be the case next week.
"Sissonville is strong, they've got great pitching. Two of the better teams in the state are going to match up next week," Gertz said.
The first game of the series will be played in Logan on Monday. Tuesday's Game 2 will move to Sissonville and Game 3, if necessary will be played back in Logan on Wednesday. All games are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.