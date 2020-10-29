HUNTINGTON — The system of Marshall men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni is generally thought of to be predicated on guard play.
However, the Thundering Herd’s 2019-20 season proved that the forward position plays as much, if not more, of an integral role toward a team’s success.
Last season, Marshall struggled early as the four position got ironed out between Jannson Williams and Mikel Beyers, along with spurts with Darius George and Marko Sarenac at the spot as well.
Looking at this season, Beyers said the team’s practice sessions are much different to the feel of those a year ago before the tough start.
“We’re definitely a lot closer this year than we were last year,” Beyers said. “Last year, like I said, we were still adjusting to new roles and getting to know everybody on and off the court.”
As Williams and Beyers, who had extensive experience previously within the system, started to turn things around after a cold start, so did the team.
It’s what took Marshall from a 2-6 start to a 17-15 campaign that ended with the team winning five of its last six games, including one in the Conference USA tournament before the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down.
“I don’t think they understood how much more load they were going to have on them without C.J. (Burks) and Jon (Elmore) in the lineup,” D’Antoni said of last year’s slow start. “As the season went along, I think they got better and better at that. They started realizing where their shots are.”
Williams exited the starting lineup during the non-conference portion of the season as D’Antoni looked to shake up the struggles and Beyers even went a long stretch of the C-USA schedule where he did not see action at all.
However, as the season hit its stretch run, those two players started to find the form again from the outside, which forced the defense out and opened up driving lanes for the Herd guards.
Beyers got the momentum started with a 24-point performance in an overtime win over Louisiana Tech, but things really got going for both as a tandem of lengthy shooters two games later in the win at UTEP when Beyers had 18 points and Williams had 14 in a win over the Miners.
Over the final six games, Williams averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while Beyers added 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds each outing.
The two were productive enough that there were times where D’Antoni would go back to a lineup with both on the court at the same time along with three guards, giving Marshall a fast, athletic lineup with shooters around the perimeter.
Add that to the production of Marshall guards Jarrod West and Taevion Kinsey, and it made for a balanced lineup that saw its scoring increase in a final stretch where the team went 5-1.
Beyers said that late-season surge was the result of better team chemistry after players knew their roles and expectations each night.
He said that is an element the team is taking into the season with them as 2020-21 approaches.
“We were definitely clicking at the end of last season and we’re looking to ride that momentum,” Beyers said.
Beyers said if the team is able to keep that momentum up, this year’s version of the Herd — which returns 95 percent of its scoring — could be a special group to come through Marshall.
“If everybody we have is on the floor and healthy, I feel like we could run the table — maybe drop a few games on a bad shooting night — but I feel like we could run the table and win C-USA outright,” Beyers said.