HUNTINGTON — The cleanup spot, or fourth spot in the batting order, did its job for the Huntington Highlanders Monday night.
Pitcher Carter Williams threw a complete game shutout and his designated hitter Hayden Mattison, batting fourth in the lineup, accounted for both runs as the Highlanders left Spring Valley with a 2-0 road victory Monday evening in high school baseball action.
Williams earned the win and threw just 84 pitches in seven complete innings, holding the Timberwolves (3-2) to four hits in the game, half of which came in the second inning.
In a low-scoring affair, there were plenty of chances early but strong defensive efforts from both teams kept the game scoreless for the opening two innings.
The Highlanders (4-1) loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the second inning courtesy of an error, walk and a base hit from the heart of the order, but Elijah Dixon fielded two ground balls and threw two runners out at home plate to keep things scoreless. Spring Valley freshman Grant Stratton recorded his third and final strikeout of the contest to end the threat.
With two outs in the top of the third inning, Braden Sheered singled and would soon score on an RBI single to left field off the bat of Mattison, giving Huntington a 1-0 advantage.
Mattison homered two innings later to set the game’s final score, 2-0.
“He’s the DH for us and when his number comes up, he delivers, but I don’t want that to overshadow the pitching effort from Carter Williams tonight. He absolutely blew it away to throw right at 84 pitches in a seven-inning shutout? You can’t ask for much more out of a pitcher,” Highlanders coach John Dennison said.
Spring Valley’s Grant Shumaker led the bottom of the fifth inning off with a single and advanced into scoring position on a sac bunt from Noah Lemon but was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice later in the inning.
Timberwolves head coach Austin Pratt said they couldn’t find the timely hit in the loss and didn’t play smart on the bases.
“Tonight we didn’t do well on the base paths and our guys got a little brain dead out there and ran us out of some innings. We needed to capitalize when we got runners on and we didn’t do that,” Pratt said.
Cade Cole recored two hits for the Timberwolves, Stratton and Shumaker each recorded on hit. The Highlanders finished with six hits, two from Mattison and ne each from Trent Dearth, Sheperd, Mason McGinnis and Eli Shouldis.
HHS 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
SV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0