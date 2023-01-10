Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch Wayne head coach Wade Williamson looks on as the Pioneers take on Wyoming East in the West Virginia Girls State Basketball Tournament Class AA semifinals on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
WAYNE — The Wayne High School girls basketball team has climbed the polls to its highest ranking in program history, topping the West Virginia Class AAA girls high school basketball poll for the second straight week.
Last week, the Lady Pioneers took six of 10 first-place votes in the poll, marking the first time a Wayne girls team had been ranked No. 1 in any sport.
This week, there was no doubt after they pulled in all 10 first-place votes following a decisive victory over Ripley last Friday, which was ranked No. 2 at the time but dropped into a tie for third with North Marion in the most recent poll.
“Being No. 1, to me, is more of a culmination of a lot of people who have spent a lot of time before these girls even got here,” coach Wade Williamson said. “They put us in this situation, and then our kids have done what they are supposed to do this year.”
Williamson is in his ninth year as coach of the Lady Pioneers and has taken the program to greater heights than it had ever seen in its century-long history. In both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, Williamson coached teams that qualified for the state tournament, reaching the quarterfinals in each of those years.
Without that success, Williamson said he doesn’t believe the success they’ve had this season would have happened either, expressing his gratitude for every assistant coach and each player that has contributed to the highs the program has seen under his direction.
“This is my ninth year. It goes back a long time,” Williamson said. “We’ve been able to pull this program forward and we’ve got really good players. We’ve had really good players, so it’s a whole lot more than just this 10-game period for me.”
That first state tournament team was the first Wayne girls team to earn a berth in the Class AA tournament and first to win a game before being knocked out by Wyoming East. The following year, some of those key pieces still remained and returned to Charleston, but again were knocked out by the Warriors.
Williamson has built the program now into a perennial contender with a stout defense that he’s stuck with every year he’s been at the helm.
The team, through 11 games this season, is only giving up an average of 34.8 points per game. Just two teams (North Marion and Chapmanville) have scored more than 40 points against the Lady Pioneers defense.
“Defense can be consistent every day and every night. Sometimes we don’t shoot as well as we can and sometimes we don’t do other things well, but we can always defend,” Williamson said. “You can always play defense and you can always rebound the basketball.”
Since reclassification bumped the Lady Pioneers up to Class AAA from AA, they’ve not made it back to the state basketball tournament, but one of the strongest squads Williamson has ever had is looking to change that.
“The fact that this is the first time a Wayne team has ever been No. 1, it makes us want to keep it going. We know we have a target on our back and everyone is going to want to beat us and that motivates us the most,” sophomore Brooke Adkins said.
“I know Wade is loving it,” she added. “This is probably the best it’s been for him and it’s such a great feeling because we love Wade.”
The Pioneers improved to 11-0 after a 41-26 road win over Lincoln County Tuesday evening and will host Class AAA No. 2 Nitro Thursday night in Wayne, another tough test for Williamson and Co. as they search for their 12th win.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
