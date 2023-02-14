WILLIAMSTOWN — A season-high 37-point third quarter helped top-ranked Class AA Williamstown crack the century mark for the sixth time this season during a 101-47 blowout of Huntington St. Joe on Tuesday's senior night.
Senior Alex Irvin, who was honored pregame along with teammate Kent Wigal, won the opening tip and put the 20-0 Yellow Jackets ahead for good just 22 ticks in when he drained a 3 from one of Cruz Isaly's game-high 11 assists.
Parker Schramm proceeded to find Irvin open for a bucket and it was soon 7-0 after Schramm tallied the first two markers of his game-high 22 after Isaly came up with one of his game-high six steals.
Lynken Joy had half of his 18 points in the opening stanza. Payton Bunch's trifecta made it 15-2 midway through the quarter and the Irish (10-10) didn't make their first bucket until Isaiah Sanders converted for two of his nine points, which made it 15-4.
St. Joe, which plays Friday at Hannan, scored the final five points of the first and trailed 22-13. Caden Ehirim had a layup and then assisted on a Marshall Reynolds trey.
Wigal opened the scoring in the second with a deuce 1:32 in. Bunch hit from downtown thanks to an Irvin feed as the Irish were doubled up 34-17 with 4:08 left until intermission.
A field goal by Marcus Jackson and two foul shots by Ehirim, who had a team-high 18 points and a game-high eight rebounds, cut the deficit to 37-27, but Jayden Bryant added a pair of 3s in the final 45 seconds. Also, Dylan Ashley blocked a shot and then was rewarded at the other end when Isaly found him for a lay-in.
Ehirim's basket made it 45-25 at intermission.
Williamstown, which saw Schramm drain five 3s in the third and Bryant a trio more, opened the quarter on a 20-5 run in the first 2:49 to completely blow things open.
For the game, Williamstown drained 20 of 40 from beyond the arc and shot 55.9% (38 of 68).
Bryant (16) and Bunch (11) both finished in double figures for Scott Sauro's club, which takes on South Harrison at 8 p.m. Saturday at Glenville State's Waco Center for the Little Kanawha Conference championship.
"We're not going to complain about the win. We'll always take an ugly win," said Sauro, who watched Schramm grab seven boards and Irvin tally seven points while being in foul trouble. "I thought we were sloppy defensively in the halfcourt.
"We've got to be better there. Credit to that Ehirim kid for St. Joe. He's a heck of a player, but we have to be a little bit more disciplined in guarding the ball, not reaching and being willing to take charges in the back end when there's sudden pressure."
The only question in the fourth was if the Jackets would break 100. Carson Hill had a steal and layup and following a lay-in by Wyatt Powell as well as a Brody Bowyer putback it was 96-45 with 2:28 remaining. Less than a minute later Hill hit from deep and then he assisted on Tyler Keiser's lay-in for the final points of the affair.
"The good thing is we'll use the next three days to get ready for the conference championship to really kind of tighten up some of our defensive fundamentals, and hopefully we will improve," added the coach, who got five rebounds apiece from Wigal and Joy.
Shooting: H 18-45 (40%), W 38-68 (55.9%); 3-pointers: H 3-9, W 20-40; Rebounds: H 22 (Ehirim 8), W 36 (Joy, Wigal 5); Assists: H 3 (3 with 1), W 30 (Isaly 11, Schramm 7); Steals: H 2 (Paynter 2), W 17 (Isaly 6); Blocks: H 3 (3 with 1), W 4 (4 with 1); Turnovers: H 23, W 10.
