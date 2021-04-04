IRONTON — Wilmington swept the boys and girls titles of the 68th Annual Ironton Invitational track and field meet Saturday.
The Hurricane girls finished with 180 points to easily outdistance runner-up Fairland, which totaled 104. Huntington-Ross was third with 81 points, followed by Chesapeake with 72, South Point with 52, Ironton with 49, Adena with 35, Greenup County with 35 and Green with 28.
Several local girls won events. Elaysia Wilburn of South Point took the 100-meter dash in 13.91. Robin Isaacs of Chesapeake won the 100-meter hurdles in 18.98. South Point’s 4x200 relay team of Sarah Roach, Karmen Bruton, Camille Hall and Wilburn ran 2:01.17 to take first place.
Emily Duncan of Chesapeake won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches and the long jump with a measurement of 14-05.2.5. Emma Hall of Ironton won the discus throw with a heave of 116-4. Kaci Adkins of Fairland ran 54.69 to win the 300-meter hurdles.
The Wilmington boys claimed the boys title with 204.5 points. Huntington-Ross was second with 84.5, followed by Fairland with 69.5, Ironton with 68, Chesapeake with 51.5, Adena with 50, Greenup County with 42, Raceland with 39, Green with 35 and South Point with 10.
Local boys winner included, William Harrison of Ironton in the 1,600-meter run in 4:56.83 and the pole vault at 12 feet and Will Nichols of Raceland in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.24.
Softball
PORTSMOUTH 21, PORTSMOUTH CLAY 3: The Trojans (5-1) rapped 19 hits in a victory over the Panthers on Saturday.
Olivia Dickerson went 3 for 4 and drove in six runs for Portsmouth. Kyndall Kearns went 4 for 4 with two RBI. Olivia Ramey was 4 for 4. Emily Cheatham went 2 for 4 and Madison Perry 2 for 3 as each scored three runs. Shaley Munion went 2 for 3 for Portsmouth Clay.
Faith Phillips drove in two runs and was the winning pitcher.