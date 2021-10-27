CENTENARY, Ohio -- Brody Wilt scored four goals, including the 100th of his career, to lead Gallia Academy to an 8-0 victory over Miami Trace Tuesday in a boys high school soccer Division II district semifinal at Lester Field.
The Blue Devils (17-1-1) scored the only goal they needed when Carson Wamsley headed in a throw-in from Maddux Camden 5:35 into the match. Wilt scored on a penalty kick in the 15th minute to make it 2-0. Camden scored with 13:51 left in the first half for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Wilt scored again at 48:24. Wamsley scored at 70:31 to make it 5-0. Two minutes later, Wilt scored his third goal, then followed with No. 100 at 65:37 to make it 7-0. Keagan Daniels found the net with 13:51 left to set the score.
Bryson Miller made three saves for Gallia Academy, which takes on Athens in the district finals at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe, Ohio. The Bulldogs defeated Fairfield Union 3-2 in a semifinal game.
Girls soccer
WINFIELD BEATS POINT PLEASANT: The Generals (16-2-3) edged host Point Pleasant (16-3-2) 5-4 on penalty kicks to win the Class AA-A Region IV championship game and advance to the state tournament.
Volleyball
16th REGION TOURNAMENT : Ashland (20-11) defeated East Carter (19-19) 25-10, 15-5, 25-19 in a 16th Region quarterfinal at Greenup County High School in Lloyd, Kentucky. Russell defeated Fleming County 25-12, 25-18, 27-25 in another first-round match.
Football
OHIO AP POLL: Ironton finished fourth in Division V in the final Associated Press high school football poll. The Fighting Tigers (9-1) received 111 points. Kirtland was No. 1 with all 17 first-place votes and 176 points.
In Division VI, Symmes Valley (9-0) finished 12th, with 17 points, and Fairland 13th, with 14 points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
