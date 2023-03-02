MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s basketball team has had few conversations about where it stands in the postseason conversation.
The Mountaineers know where they are late in the season, and know what needs to be done.
That’s why they knew the importance of their 71-67 win over Oklahoma State on Wednesday at the WVU Coliseum in the regular-season home finale.
“We knew we had to win this game today just based off the standings and us trying to get in the tournament,” said WVU sophomore guard JJ Quinerly, who had 15 points and six rebounds in the win. “We’ve got to win out. This game and the next game.”
The Mountaineers improved to 18-10 overall and 9-8 in Big 12 Conference play with the win, and now have one game remaining in the regular season before heading to Kansas City, Missouri, for the Big 12 Tournament. WVU will close the regular season at Baylor on Saturday.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme had WVU listed in the “first four out” category of his projected field for the 68-team NCAA Tournament on Tuesday -- after the Mountaineers finished a season sweep of Kansas State and before the win over Oklahoma State to split that series. WVU was the second team listed in the category, behind Oregon and above Nebraska and Arkansas.
Focus wasn’t on the projections entering Wednesday’s game, according to WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who described the win as "important."
“There are different ways to go about doing it,” Plitzuweit said. “For us, we know where we’re at, we’ve talked about it on one or two occasions, but it’s not like that’s something we’re focusing on because, in my opinion, a lot of times when you want something -- and we wanted to be successful, and that’s important and you have to have that high desire -- but at the same time, sometimes when you focus on ‘we have to do this,’ it’s really hard to do that because you kind of get in your own way and then you’re worrying about the wrong thing sometimes, instead of ‘we have to figure out how we’re going to guard them in a ball screen; we better figure out how we’re going to rebound better than we did last time.’
“Those things are things that can impact how you play. We don’t really go into it. Obviously our players know all about those things and they’re following all that, too. I just thought our intensity was really good to finish out that game.”
WVU was outrebounded 41-25 in the first meeting and allowed 15 second-chance points, but on Wednesday the Mountaineers were plus-four on the boards and allowed just six second-chance points. Fifth-year point guard Madisen Smith had 22 points and Isis Beh added 10 and five rebounds, in addition to Quinerly’s 15 points and six rebounds.
It was the second straight win for the Mountaineers, who have now won four of their last six games. One of the losses was a 69-68 double-overtime decision at Texas Tech.
“We know we have to win, so I feel like we’re playing a little different because of that, because the position we put ourselves in,” Beh said. “Like, we had to win tonight, we’ve got to win on Saturday. We’re just going to play hard so we can do that.”
WVU moved up to No. 66 from No. 70 in the NET rankings after Wednesday’s results. The Mountaineers have the eighth-best NET in the 10-team Big 12, ahead of only Texas Tech and TCU. Nine of the 10 are in the top 73. The average NET ranking for the league is 51.8.
Creme has half of the Big 12 -- Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Kansas -- projected in the field for the NCAA Tournament, with Kansas State included in the “next four out.” Of those, three -- the Longhorns, Cowgirls and Cyclones -- were ranked in the latest AP poll released Monday, with Oklahoma State receiving votes.
“I think that there’s a lot of teams that are worthy in this conference that haven’t gotten the respect that, really, any of us deserve,” Oklahoma State coach Jacie Hoyt said. “I think that you look at the NET of our conference, you take into consideration the fact we all play each other twice -- I hope that all of that is taken into consideration a little bit more than what it has (been) in the polls up to this point, but I think that (WVU is) a team that has two of the best guards in the country and they’re going to put up a good fight against anyone they come up against in any other conference.”
WVU enters Saturday’s regular-season finale at Baylor sixth in the Big 12 standings, with Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and the Bears above them. The Mountaineers split the regular-season series with the Cyclones and Cowgirls, and beat Baylor in the meeting in Morgantown earlier this season. They also split with Kansas and Texas Tech, and swept K-State and TCU.
“I think we look at (bracketology), but honestly I think we’re just playing right now just to win out and then to get in the tournament,” Quinerly said. “There’s really nothing else we can really do right now. There’s no point in really looking at the brackets. Just play.”