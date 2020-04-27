HUNTINGTON — Technically, Marshall University won its first Southern Conference football championship Nov. 12, 1988.

That title-clinching 52-45 victory at Western Carolina gave the Thundering Herd the crown, but it was a 24-10 triumph over Furman five weeks earlier that provided Marshall the confidence it could claim the No. 1 spot in the toughest league in NCAA I-AA.

The Herd never had beaten the powerful Paladins in 11 previous meetings. Rarely did Marshall even come close, losing by fewer than double digits only once, 42-36 in 1987.

Scheduling mighty Furman, a I-AA superpower, for homecoming on Oct. 8, 1988 appeared to be a misguided attempt that would do little more than leave fans disappointed again. Coach George Chaump’s team, however, crushed the favored Paladins at Fairfield Stadium in front of a record crowd of 19,371 to improve to 6-0.

Marshall stuffed the Furman rushing attack, led by all-conference tailback Bobby Daugherty, delighting Herd fans who had suffered miserable loss after miserable loss to the Paladins.

Only a 20-3 loss at The Citadel and dynamic quarterback Gene Brown at Johnson-Haygood Stadium Nov. 5 marred an otherwise undefeated regular season that ended with Marshall and Furman tying for the conference crown.

The Herd entered the game at The Citadel 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the nation. The loss was frustrating Marshall bounced back the next week and clinched a piece of the title with a wild win in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Ron Darby ran for a school-record 262 yards on an exhausting 47 carries. The triumph propelled the Herd to the playoffs, where it beat North Texas 7-0 at Fairfield Stadium to set up a rematch with Furman.

Aided by seven controversial officiating calls, the Paladins defeated Marshall 13-9 and went on to win the national championship, defeating Georgia Southern 17-12. The Paladins had gained revenge and the loss stung Marshall particularly hard.

Eight years later, the Herd, with a different set of coaches and players, paid back Furman in spades, walloping the Paladins 54-0 in the I-AA playoffs in a game that represented the avenging for years of frustration.

