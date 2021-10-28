ONA -- If it were a horse race rather than a run for high schoolers, the best advice might be to bet the mudder.
Soggy, cool, muddy conditions figure to have their say in who wins the West Virginia high school cross country championship meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. Races begin at 9 a.m. with the Class AA girls, followed at 9:45 a.m. by the Class AA boys. The Class AAA girls run at 11:45 a.m., with the boys starting at 12:15 p.m. The Class A girls start at 2:30 p.m. and the boys go at 3:15 p.m.
Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for students.
"I didn't order that," meet director and Cabell Midland coach Chris Parsons said of the weather. "Somebody got my order mixed up."
Winfield figures to be the favorite in both Class AA divisions. The top two Class AA boys runners in the state according to runwv.com are Generals Matthew Scheneberg and Brayden Marshall. Jacob Dowdy of Shady Spring and Charlie Smoak of Elkins also figure to contend for the championship, with Chase Thompson of Wayne and Justin Lipscomb of Winfield also in the hunt.
Winfield's Rachel Withrow is the favorite among Class AA girls, although Lydia Falkenstein of defending champion Fairmont Senior, Jalynn Browning and Olivia Williamson of Wayne and Miriam Al-Zoubi of Winfield also are strong contenders.
In Class AAA, Josh Edwards of University is the favorite to lead his team to a second consecutive state title. Franklin Angelos of Parkersburg and Hurricane runners Ty Steorts Aaron Kidd and Nick Kennedy also expect to challenge for the title.
Morgantown will try to repeat as Class AAA girls champion behind favorite Irene Riggs, who likely will receive a stiff challenge from Hurricane's Audrey Hall and Asha Bora, as well as Mohigans teammates Lea Hatcher, Sophie Renner and Jennifer Apalko.
Aidan Scott of Wheeling Central is the favorite in Class A, with Wood County Christian's Michael Cline, Doddridge County's Trent Gola and Buffalo's Patrick Reilly also in the hunt. On the girls side, Williamstown freshman Alyssa Sauro is top ranked, with Doddridge Couty's Lexie Lamb and Katie Cottrill joining Sauro'a teammate Brianna Winsett as top contenders.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
