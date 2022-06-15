NITRO, W.VA. — Few girls basketball coaches are happy to see Huntington High as an opponent, but Winfield’s D.J. Williams was thrilled to match his Generals against the Highlanders.
Winfield, a sound Class AAA team that went 14-8 last season, took on two-time defending Class AAAA state champion Huntington in a shootout at Nitro High School on Tuesday. The Generals also scrimmaged strong Class AAAA teams in Spring Valley and Oak Hill, as well as Class AAA power East Fairmont.
Williams said the competition is a valuable chance for juniors Kaitlyn Sayre and Antonela Johnson to help the team’s younger players.
“I don’t really care about the wins and the losses,” Williams said of Thursday’s scrimmages. “It’s a good opportunity for Antonela and Kaitlyn to mentor the freshmen and help them out, talk to them and tell them what we’re trying to do. It’s an opportunity to grow on the court and get better, to get their basketball IQ up.”
Johnson averaged 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season. Sayre averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds. Williams said both will be counted on against a beefed-up schedule that features Class AAAA teams St. Albans, Jefferson, George Washington and Hurricane, as well as Class AAA state champion Logan, runner-up Fairmont Senior, quarterfinalist Nitro and strong teams in Wayne and Chapmanville, among others.
“This year, we strengthened up our schedule a little bit more so when we get to the section and region, we’ll be battle-tested and nothing will affect us,” Williams said. “We’re playing three or four quad-A teams and Fairmont Senior. They’ll get us prepared to play at the [state tournament].”
Sayre, a 5-foot-10 forward, said playing against quality competition on Thursday helped the Generals improve. She said she thinks that will translate to the court in the winter.
“I think we have a good chance of being pretty good,” Sayre said. “We lost a couple of starters and a couple of key players, but we’re gaining some really good freshmen. They don’t have a lot of experience, but that’s why we’re doing these tournaments, to help them improve at the high school level.”
Johnson, a 5-9 guard, said she’s enthused about the 2022-23 season and also her senior year.
“I think we’ll see a lot of progress soon,” Johnson said. “The freshmen are putting in the work and we have a lot of chemistry. We started off new my freshman year, but we’ve played together quite a bit and our chemistry is building. We have a bond that makes us together.”
Winfield returns Meghan Taylor, who averaged team-best numbers with 10.8 points, 3.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game last season. Also back is Kennedy Dean, who scored 8.7 points a contest and led the Generals with 10.2 rebounds per game.
“I’m enthused about what we’re doing here and how we’re progressing,” Williams said. “I think we’ll have another good season. The good thing about it is we’re two years in and know what to expect. They know it’s going to be a buzz saw.”
At least it won’t be an unfamiliar buzz saw.
“There were times this past year we got caught up in things and went too fast,” Williams said. “A lot of that is [lack of] experience. Three years ago, we graduated six people and had to play freshmen. There’s a big difference in middle school and high school. Now, those freshmen are juniors and they’ve played a lot of games. It’s benefited them.”