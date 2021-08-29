HUNTINGTON -- Winfield's boys and Hurricane's girls won championships at the Dutch Miller Cross Country Invitational Saturday at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Audrey Hall of Hurricane won the girls individual championship in 19:41.8. Her teammate Asha Bora finished third in 20:17.7. The Redskins' Shannen Adkins placed ninth in 21:48.2. Winfield's Rachel Withrow was second in 20:09.9
Hurricane totaled 45 points. Ripley and Winfield each scored 74, followed by Cabell Midland with 104, Ravenswood and Wayne each with 112, Huntington High with 132, Sissonville with 258, South Charleston with 289, Spring Valley with 313 and Covenant with 318.
Winfield's Matthew Scheneberg won the boys race in 16:20.6, 12 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Brayden Marshall.
Winfield finished with 33 points, 10 more than Hurricane. Cabell Midland placed third with 80 points, followed by Parkersburg South with 123, Wayne with 136, Huntington High with 153, Ravenswood with 175, Lincoln County with 220 and South Charleston with 250.
Hurricane won the middle school boys title. trace Marshall of Winfield finished first in 11:36.6, 2 seconds ahead of runner-up Cliff Fransen of Fairland. Milton won the middle school girls championship. Ava Ethridge of Winfield took the individual crown in 12:27.8, well ahead of second-place Gwen Gorrell of Ravenswood. Gorrell finished in 13:20.3
Girls soccer
FAIRLAND 5, SPRING VALLEY 2: Maddie Miller and Olivia White each scored two goals to lead the Dragons to a victory over the Timberwolves at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
Miller scored on a penalty kick just 1:25 into the match. Spring Valley tied it at 10:31. Olivia White then scored off an assist by Kamryn Barnitz at 12:49 to give Fairland a 2-1 lead.
White scored again off a Lexi Steele assist at 15:49. Miller scored her second goal at 60:24 before the Timberwolves pulled within 4-2. Angela Li se the score with a penalty kick at 68:33.
Jessica King made seven saves for Fairland.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 1, WOODROW WILSON 1: C.J. Johnson scored with 40 seconds left in the match to give the Highlanders (0-3-1) a tie with the Flying Eagles (0-1-2).
HURRICANE 7, RUSSELL 0: Lauren Dye's hat trick helped the Redskins defeat the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
Hurricane took a 5-0 lead on two goals by Dye and one apiece by Mady Jo Lunsford, Madison Francis and Avery Hale. Dye and Maggie Odour scored in the second half. Odour finished with three assists. Francis, Dye and Hale each had one. Maddie Willis earned the shutout.
MARTIN COUNTY 3, ASHLAND 0: Marlie Fletcher made five saves in shutting out the Kittens in Inez, Kentucky. Trinity Preece, Kaitlyn Gauze and Sophia McCoy scored. McCoy, Laura Hale and Ashdon Kerr had assists.
Boys soccer
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 7, LOGAN 2: Freshmen Ryan Minigh and Colin Woelfel and senior Efe Bbuladoglu scored their first career goals at the Irish beat the Wildcats at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Nic Frazier scored on a penalty kick in the first minute to give Huntington St. Joe a 1-0 lead, only to see Logan tie it on a penalty kick nine minutes later. Zander Pinson broke the tie seconds later, then assisted Minigh to make it 3-1.
Victor Uba scored, then assisted Buladoglu for a 5-1 advantage. Pinson scored off a pass from Tim Tran to make it 6-1 before Logan scored on another penalty kick. Woelfel finished the scoring off an assist by Frazier.
HURRICANE 7, RUSSELL 0: Trenton Levinski, Nate Kirk and Joe Acevedo scored two goals apiece as the Redskins walloped the Red Devils. Jake Bock scored one goal.
Bock, Acevedo and Nick Price all had assists. Will Mitchell and Price combined for the shutout.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 2, MORGAN COUNTY 0: The VolleyCats defeated the Cougars 25-7, 25-12 in the Seeds for Success Tournament at Fleming County.
Football
PORTSMOUTH 34, PORTSMOUTH WEST 7: Drew Roe passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Trojans defeated the Senators at Northwest High School in McDermott, Ohio.
The game was played at Northwest because new turf installation at Portsmouth West isn't finished.
Donavan Carr caught two TD passes and Reade Pendleton returned an interception for a score. Portsmouth took advantage of six Senators turnovers.