After putting an 11-year sectional drought to rest, Winfield now sets its sight on even more ancient history.
The Generals – along with the rest of the remaining teams in the state – will play in a best-of-three regional series beginning on Monday. All regional finals except two are scheduled for play Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (if necessary) except for Class A Region 3 (James Monroe vs. Midland Trail) and Region 4 (Man vs. Wahama), both of which are slated to begin on Tuesday. All winners advance to next week’s state tournament at Little Creek Park.
For Winfield, which will host Monday’s regional opener at 6 p.m., the opponent in Class AA Region 4 is Scott. The Generals (22-7) defeated the Skyhawks 9-0 in the teams’ only meeting on March 19.
Winfield needed five straight wins to emerge from a rugged Region 4 Section 1 field, capping that run off with a nail-biting 2-1 win at Nitro on Thursday, giving the program its first sectional plaque since 2011. However, should the Generals take another step, it would be the first trip to the state tournament since 2003.
Even as the celebration raged on, that was part of the talking points in the aftermath on Thursday.
“[2003] was the year I was born, which is absolutely crazy,” senior catcher/shortstop Kennedy Dean said. “We’ve got a special team, special girls.”
Dean, a Youngstown State-commit, is having a monster senior season, entering regional play hitting .567 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 44 RBIs. But aside from the production, she took responsibility for helping her team quickly turn the page in preparation for Monday.
“That’s what our seniors do, we get everybody zoned back in and say, ‘Hey, this is not over yet,’” Dean said. “’Yeah, we did something special but we can go even further. This is a new road. Let’s not lose first, let’s not do it the hard way, please.’ We’ll get everybody zoned back in and ready to play.”
While Dean has led the way, it’s been a balanced effort for the Generals. Junior outfielder/pitcher Georgia Moulder has been scorching hot as of late, going 14 for her last 20 and driving her average up to .469 to go with 10 doubles. Junior Maci Boggess, also a Youngstown State commit, is hitting .421 with three homers and 12 doubles, has gone 15-4 with a 1.66 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 1051/3 innings, and also picked up the victory in each of Winfield’s five elimination games last week.
Scott features a pair of sluggers in the middle of the lineup with lone senior Jayden Elkins hitting .458 with nine home runs and junior Tatum Holley hitting .365 with seven long balls and a team-high 34 RBI. The Skyhawks (21-9) are 14-4 in their last 18 games.
Class AAA Region 4
Like Scott, Lincoln County has but just one upperclassman but that certainly hasn’t slowed the Panthers (21-4) down yet.
Lincoln County is seeking its third state title and first since 2014 and will have to get through Ripley, a team without a single senior, in the regional round. The Panthers, who will host Monday’s opener, dispatched of defending-champion Cabell Midland in Section 1 while the Vikings (14-12) rallied from the loser’s bracket and stormed past Hurricane in consecutive games to claim the Section 2 championship.
“These kids have matured quick throughout,” Panthers coach Tommy Barrett said. “They’ve had to stay focused and composed throughout the season.”
Sophomore catcher Josie Bird has followed up an 18-home-run freshman campaign with another fine season and is hitting .507 with nine homers, eight doubles and a team best 41 RBI. Junior Haleigh Adkins is hitting .463 and has stolen a team-high 20 bases with sophomore Ryleigh Shull making significant contributions in the circle (2.04 ERA, 73 strikeouts/852/3 innings pitched) and in the box (.449, seven home runs, 11 doubles, 30 RBI). Junior Meghan Stump (1.56 ERA, 72 strikeouts/712/3 innings pitched) has also pitched well this season.
Class AAA Region 3
A year after reaching the big-school championship game, St. Albans has quietly piled up a 22-5 record despite losing six seniors from last year’s roster. The Red Dragons dropped its final two regular season games before storming through Section 1, knocking off Riverside and South Charleston twice by a combined score of 25-1.
To get back to the state tournament and chase the program’s second state title (2010), SA will have to get past Greenbrier East starting at home on Monday in a rematch of last year’s regional series.
Spelled this season by freshman Ava Bentley, reigning state player of the year Tayven Stephenson is seemingly peaking at the right time, having yielded just one earned run in her last eight appearances and enters Monday at 16-3 with a 1.15 ERA, and 176 strikeouts/28 walks in 1151/3 innings pitched.
Offensively, perhaps no area player outside of Moulder has been as hot as sophomore infielder Sydney Young, who is 5 for 5 with three home runs in 11 postseason plate appearances. Her .479 batting average leads the team narrowly over freshman first baseman Punkie Harper, who is hitting .476 with team highs in home runs (12), doubles (10) and RBI (41). Senior infielder Jaden Conrad is hitting .430 and has swiped a team-high 10 bases.
