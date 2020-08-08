Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WINFIELD, W.Va. — A Winfield football player tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, according to coach Craig Snyder.

“I’ve told our parents,’’ Snyder said on Saturday, “and then Putnam County Schools, in conjunction with the Putnam Health Department, handled the situation. They contacted the players in that player’s pod and did contact tracing.’’

As a cautionary move, Winfield has canceled its scheduled football conditioning sessions for the coming week. Preseason practice is set to begin in West Virginia on Aug. 17.

On Wednesday, a Cabell Midland football player also tested positive for COVID-19. Neither player has been identified by their respective schools.

In late June, an assistant coach for Sissonville’s football team tested positive and workouts were canceled for the rest of that week. Personnel from South Point, Ironton, Symmes Valley, Russell and Northwest high schools also have tested positive in the last five weeks. All those programs shut down workouts for two weeks or longer as a result.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.