Two of the top football teams in the Cardinal Conference are on a collision course and will clash on Friday in Winfield.
Undefeated Logan (4-0) will make the trip up to Winfield (3-1) for a 7 p.m. matchup between two teams that are both 3-0 in conference play and tied for the top spot in the Cardinal Conference along with Scott.
Logan is No. 6 in the Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA state playoff ratings at 9.00, while Winfield is No. 8 at 7.75.
Either Logan or Winfield will drop from the top of the standings when the teams meet at Generals Stadium on Friday.
Last season, Winfield handled Logan by a score of 41-20 and the Generals are 4-0 against the Wildcats since 2017.
Logan has been strong this season, though, outscoring opponents 148-40 in its first four games.
Logan coach Gary Mullins explained what Winfield brings to the table.
“They’re really physical,” Mullins said. “They have good running backs. It seems like they have a great defense and we’re going to definitely have to play our best game of the year to win. We’re looking forward to getting out there Friday night and seeing what we got.”
Winfield coach Eddie Smolder is off to a good start in his first year at the helm of the Generals. After dropping the season opener to a stacked Hurricane team, Winfield rattled off three straight wins against Herbert Hoover, Chapmanville and Wayne, allowing 14 points per game in those three wins.
“It’s our most important game because it’s our next game,” Smolder said. “We’re treating it like it any other week. We’re glad to be home. We got a good week of practice and we’re excited about kicking off Friday.”
Logan quarterback Jaxon Cogar has completed 54 of 85 passes for 754 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He has the third most passing yards in the Cardinal Conference and the second most touchdown passes. Cogar has also rushed 55 times for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Cogar’s main target is Aiden Slack, who has 17 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns.
“They brought in a new quarterback and he’s a big kid and has a strong arm,” Smolder said. “They like to throw it around. Obviously we have to play good defense to win the game and take away the deep ball and get pressure when we need to. They have some really good receivers and we have to do a good job of matching our coverages.”
While Logan attacks from the air, Winfield attacks from the ground. The Generals have two of the best running backs in the conference in Bray Boggs and Caden Beam. The two have combined for almost 800 yards on the ground this season. Beam has the second most rushing yards in the Cardinal Conference with 420 yards on 60 rushes and he’s found the end zone five times on the ground. Boggs has rushed 45 times for 370 yards and five touchdowns.
“They have a real big fullback that they like to pound in there,” Mullins said. “They have a lot of skill. They run jets and try to get you on the outside so you can’t only look at the fullback. Ultimately I think it will come down to the tackling for us. In the game against them last year we didn’t tackle well. It was our worst tackling game of the year. They might have had something to do with that.”
Mullins said Friday will be Logan’s biggest test of the season so far.
“This is one of those measuring stick games for us,” Mullins said. “We feel like our program is much-improved and this is the kind of team that you have to beat if you want to prove it. This gives us a great opportunity to play against great players, great coaches. They got a great band, great cheerleaders and dance team. Student section is wild. As far as I’m concerned this is the biggest game in double-A this week.”