Spring Valley's Bruin Booth (10) dives forward on a carry as the Timberwolves take on Huntington during a high school football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.
SPRING VALLEY — A decade ago, Jimmy Parker saw Dalton Fouch leading Spring Valley to a 29-28 victory over Huntington High on Friday night.
Parker isn’t clairvoyant. The former Marshall University standout defensive lineman coached Fouch in youth league football. Parker said he saw great things in the young man then that led him to believe the quarterback would accomplish great achievements on the field.
“I moved him to quarterback B-team year,” Parker said. “He did a fantastic job and has been winning ever since. He’s super smart. His IQ is there. I’ll never forget telling him when we were watching film before a game the next day, ‘If you see this move, check to this play.’ I’ll be doggone if he didn’t do it the next day in the game.”
Fouch ran 10 yards for a touchdown around left end, making a defender miss, with 1:46 left to play Friday to pull the Timberwolves within 28-27. The senior then threw a 2-point conversion pass to Tate Adkins for the winning points.
Fouch, a first-team all-Mountain State Athletic Conference performer last season, completed 9 of 16 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He added a 40-yard TD run.
“I knew we could do it,” Fouch said. “Our team trusted me with the ball, and I appreciate that.”
The winning touchdown capped a five-play, 98-yard drive during which Fouch ran twice for 17 yards and completed passes of 7 and 45 yards to Kyndon Keesee and 29 yards to Kyrell Lewis.
Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess is known for being succinct when praising players. Often, the fewer words he says equals the more he thinks of the student-athlete.
“Dalton’s a good player,” Dingess said with a smile.
Dingess called on Fouch to run “18 sweep,” which sends the quarterback to run around right end. The 15-year coach told Fouch that if a clear path to the end zone didn’t exist, throw the ball. Fouch found a wall of speedy Highlanders defenders awaiting him before finding Adkins crossing near the back of the end zone.
“We moved a wide receiver (Adkins) to tight end and thought he would be open in the middle of the field,” Dingess said. “We’d seen that earlier in the game.”
Parker was happy to add more accolades about Fouch.
“His IQ is there, his athleticism is there and his arm strength is there,” Parker said of Fouch.
Parker said Fouch has expressed a desire to play college football. Not many players 5-foot-11, 160 pounds do so, however, especially at quarterback. Parker said he told Fouch not to be averse to changing positions, possibly to wide receiver.
Fouch, who enjoys hunting, fishing and football, said all he wants is an opportunity. The second-team Class AAA all-stater has the academics to do so, carrying a 3.5 grade-point average. He threw 33 touchdown passes and 2,225 yards last season, also running for 445 yards.
“I’d like to play somewhere,” he said.
He might get the chance. After the game, West Virginia State gave Fouch his first scholarship offer. Saturday morning, Alderson Broaddus presented his second.
“I’m extremely blessed,” Fouch said.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
