CHESAPEAKE, Ohio -- With the temperature in single digits Saturday, the place to be was inside.
Jackson figured that out, going to burly junior center Jacob Winters in the paint for a 65-57 victory over Chesapeake in high school boys basketball on Norm Persin Court. Winters made 9 of 18 shots, frequently putting back those he missed, in scoring 21 points. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Winters also grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
"Throw it to [Winters]," Ironmen coach Max Morrow said. "Our guys heard that a lot today when they were jacking up bad shots from outside."
Jackson (6-7) outscored the Panthers 8-0 in overtime, with Boston Campbell scoring the first six. Winters' basket off a putback with 42 seconds left set the final score.
The extra period was in stark contrast to most of the game, which Chesapeake (8-5) led from 1:44 of the first quarter until Tristan Prater tied it on a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining in regulation. Prater's basket came off an assist by Winters, who pulled down an offensive rebound before finding Prater at the top of the key.
The Panthers' chance to win in regulation fell short when Levi Blankenship missed a jumper at the buzzer. Blankenship suffered through a 3-for-15 shooting performance but scored nine points, grabbed nine rebounds and issued several assists that left Jackson defenders as helpless spectators.
Chesapeake led 52-45 after three quarters, then ran 1:06 off the clock to open the fourth, but missed some shots the Panthers usually make. Fatigue likely played a factor, as the Panthers defeated Ironton 71-60 Friday night. Jackson, though, also played Friday night, losing 73-53 on the road.
"We played a very good team last night, then came here where Coach [Ryan] Davis does a great job and won where they don't lose a lot of games," Morrow said. "Winters played a great game."
Campbell and Nate Woodard backed Winters with 12 points each and helped the Ironmen to a 37-22 rebounding edge.
Ben Bragg led Chesapeake with 18 points. Braxton Oldaker scored 11 and J.D. Daniels 10.
The Panthers return to action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in an Ohio Valley Conference home game vs. Coal Grove. Jackson visits Warren at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
JACKSON 19 71 9 12 8 -- 65: Winters 9-18 0-0 4-8 22, Campbell 3-8 1-3 5-8 12, Woodard 5-9 2-5 0-0 12, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 1-1 1, Blankenship 1-4 0-2 3-3 5, Jarvis 3-6 1-1 0-2 7, Prater 2-6 2-5 0-0 6, Evans 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-51 6-17 13-22 65.
CHESAPEAKE 23 14 15 5 0 -- 57: Cox 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Blankenship 3-15 1-5 2-4 9, Maynard 4-6 1-3 0-0 9, Daniels 4-13 2-9 0-0 10, Oldaker 5-6 1-1 0-0 11, Bragg 8-13 1-1 1-3 18. Totals: 24-53 6-19 3-9 57.