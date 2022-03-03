HUNTINGTON — Jesiah Winters started the season at 138 pounds for the Huntington High wrestling team.
Around the time for the WSAZ Invitational, Winters opted to drop two weight classes and compete the rest of the year at 126. It’s worked out well even though he settled for fourth place at the WSAZ Invitational.
Winters won the Class AAA Region IV title at that weight at the tournament held at Hurricane High. That meant most likely a good draw for the state tournament and a move to No. 3 in the latest individual rankings.
Winters started the 75th West Virginia State High School Tournament with a first-period pin over Carter Adkins of John Marshall. The end came at 1:27. That sets up a Friday quarterfinal against Trace Hatfield of Princeton.
“I’ve always been around 132. I could bump up or go down. I went down,” Winters said. “I felt I could do better there. Guys are lighter, but it feels exactly the same. When the whistle blows, I go.
“I feel more confident now. In the beginning it was all of a sudden. All I want to do is win. I’ve worked four years for this.”
Highlanders coach Rob Archer said Winters has progressed well.
“It took a lot of commitment,” Archer said. “He’s always had a good battery. He’s go, go.”
Winters said he’ll be focused for Friday morning’s quarterfinal match.
“I do what I have to do,” he said. “I can handle it.”
“He’s got a great attitude,” Archer said. “There’s a world of difference. He’s a fighter. He likes to compete.”
At 182 pounds, Cabell Midland’s Nick Giompalo pinned Bryson Lewis of Martinsburg in 46 seconds in first-round action. That sets up a Friday quarterfinal against Hezekiah Taylor of University. Giompalo’s weight class is one of the toughest in the event.
“Keep a good mindset and trust in the coaches,” Giompalo said. “We’re experienced. We had hell in practice this week. It’s almost a relief.”
About moving up to No. 1 in his weight class, Giompalo said, “It’s a big target. I just go out and wrestle.”
In the Class AAA team standings, Wheeling Park, ranked No. 1 coming into the tournament, leads with 43 points. University follows with 38 and defending champion Parkersburg South is next with 32. Then it’s Spring Mills with 30.
Those were the four teams most talked about coming into the event. Parkersburg South has won the last seven Class AAA titles.
Point Pleasant, the overwhelming favorite in Class AA, leads with 34 points. Berkeley Springs is next with 18. Cameron is on top in Class A with 19.5 points to 18 for No. 2 Greenbrier West.
Wrestling resumes Friday at 11:30 a.m. The night session is down for 7:30. Saturday has the consolation rounds starting at 10:30 a.m. and championship round at 6 p.m.
All former state champs and 2022 West Virginia chapter inductees into the National Hall of Fame are asked to report at 5:30 p.m.m to join in the parade of champions.