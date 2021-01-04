HUNTINGTON — Now that Marshall has announced Doc Holliday will not return after 11 seasons, focus shifts to who will lead the Herd into the 2021 season.
According to Marshall president Jerome Gilbert, a search committee has been formed to find Holliday's successor who will lead the team moving forward.
The eight- to 12-person committee will be led by Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick.
Gilbert added that there is plenty of interest in the position already.
"At Marshall, we have a storied program, loyal fans and the foundation in place to field successful teams on and off the playing field," Gilbert said. "I am encouraged by the early indications that the pool of candidates is deep and will allow us to identify and select the right person."
Here is a look at some of the top names that will surface in regards to the position:
-n- Gerad Parker, West Virginia University, offensive coordinator
Parker, who turned 40 on Monday, brings about several elements that those within the Marshall community have spoken of wanting within the football program: energy, exciting on-field play and a coach who is marketable within the community.
A Tri-State native from Louisa, Kentucky, Parker spent the 2020 season as West Virginia's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach under Neal Brown after going to Morgantown following a successful year at Penn State.
West Virginia was 119th in total offense in 2019 prior to Parker's arrival, but the Mountaineers finished in the top-50 in 2020 at 412.6 yards per game, which included a 62-yard per game increase in rushing from a team that was 128th of 130 teams in 2019.
While at Penn State during the 2019 season, Parker was the passing game coordinator for an offense that ranked 15th nationally at 35.8 points per game. That included the team's passing attack averaging 13.3 yards-per-reception.
Parker also was at Duke in 2017-18 and was Purdue's recruiting coordinator from 2013-16 while serving as tight ends coach (2013-14) and wide receivers coach (2015-16). He was also Purdue's interim head coach for the final six games of the 2016 season.
The former Lawrence County High School standout and University of Kentucky wide receiver served as Marshall's wide receivers coach in 2011 and 2012.
Parker coached former players such as NFL wide receiver Aaron Dobson and Conference USA all-time receptions leader Tommy Shuler and was also active within the community while with the Herd, joining his wife Kandi to spearhead the annual Marshall football women's clinic during his time as a Marshall assistant.
For Marshall fans who wanted change in style and a face for the program within the community, Parker certainly fits the mold.
-n- Brad Lambert, Marshall defensive coordinator
Lambert's name is one that will be in the mix. When Lambert joined Holliday's staff prior to the 2019 season, it was thought he would do so in hopes of landing a future head coaching job.
Lambert has experience as a head coach, having started Charlotte's program from scratch following his hire in 2011. He was with the 49ers until being relieved of his duties following the 2018 season.
Following that time, Lambert returned to Marshall for his second stint as an assistant coach in Huntington. In 2020, he was named a Broyles Award watch list nominee, given to the nation's top assistant coach.
Lambert's defensive unit is currently ranked No. 1 in FBS in scoring defense at 13 points per game and the rushing defense was also top-5 at No. 5, allowing just 95.5 yards on the ground each outing.
Lambert has plenty of knowledge of the Marshall community from his first stint with the Herd from 1990-95 when he served as an assistant for Jim Donnan.
Following Monday's announcement, current Marshall players voiced support for Lambert as Holliday's successor on social media.
-n- Mike Furrey, Chicago Bears, wide receivers coach
Currently, Furrey is in the midst of preparing for the NFL playoffs with the Chicago Bears, but there will definitely be interest in the Marshall position.
Furrey took over as Marshall's wide receivers coach in 2013 when Parker left to go to Purdue and the Herd receivers continued to climb in the next two seasons, culminating with Shuler setting the record for most receptions in C-USA history in 2014.
Marshall finished 13-1 during that season with one of the nation's top offenses with Furrey's wide receivers helping lead an attack with quarterback Rakeem Cato that finished in the top-10 nationally.
Off the field, Furrey was a critical component of Marshall's community efforts, starting the "Baskets of Hope" project in which Marshall players visited Cabell Huntington Hospital to deliver baskets of toys and gifts to children on each Friday before Saturday games.
It was an extension of Furrey's work in the NFL where he was a 2010 finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year, given to the player whose volunteer and charity work is most exemplary.
After that final season in the NFL, Furrey entered the coaching ranks as head coach at Kentucky Christian University in Grayson, Kentucky.
Furrey left Marshall in 2016 to again become a head coach at Limestone College in South Carolina before returning to the NFL as an assistant in 2018.
-n- JaJuan Seider, Penn State, running backs coach
The 43-year-old from Belle Glade, Florida, has been with the Nittany Lions since 2018 and spent the 2017 season at Florida, but much of his roots is steeped in West Virginia.
Seider played at West Virginia from 1995-98 before transferring to Florida A&M in 1999 where he was an All-American.
Seider's collegiate coaching start came as a graduate assistant at West Virginia in 2008 and 2009, and then he joined Holliday's first staff with Marshall in 2010 as running backs coach.
Seider stayed with the Herd until 2012, serving as the leader of Marshall's recruiting efforts with a central focus on his home state of Florida.
Many of Marshall's recruiting in-roads in Florida now are the product of Seider's early work during Holliday's tenure.
Following his time in Huntington, Seider moved on to his alma mater at West Virginia where he spent several years from 2013-2016.
Seider joined the Florida staff for one season in 2017 before making the trip to State College in 2018 where he coached with Parker on the Nittany Lions' staff.
If Marshall is looking to keep its Florida recruiting connections strong, Seider is one guy who could do so. Former players from Florida voiced Seider as someone they felt should get consideration for the position.
-n- Mike Bartrum, Philadelphia Eagles, assistant tight ends coach
Bartrum is a bit of a wild card in the coaching entry, but there is buzz among former players - especially those from the success of the early 1990s - that Bartrum could be considered.
The former Marshall tight end and longsnapper went on to a decade-long career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles before returning to Ohio where he later became Meigs County Commissioner.
Bartrum then joined the staff of the Eagles as an assistant tight ends coach where he still is today.
Of note, two of the most recognizable players in Marshall history — quarterbacks Chad Pennington and Byron Leftwich — are also certainly on the wish list of those who support the program, but their interest is unknown.
Leftwich is currently the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has had his name thrown in the mix for several head coaching jobs within the NFL. It is not known whether interest would be there for Leftwich to make a return to Huntington or if it would make financial sense for the Washington, D.C., native.
Also, Pennington's coaching career is in its relative infancy as the head coach of Sayre High School in Lexington, Kentucky. Pennington has seen quick success at the school, but he has no experience at the collegiate level and it is unknown whether there would be interest in venturing into the collegiate realm to lead a program.
Other names to watch for include a pair of in-state natives in Tony Gibson, who is currently N.C. State's defensive coordinator, and Rich Rodriguez, a former West Virginia University and Arizona head coach who saw success during his time in the Mountain State.