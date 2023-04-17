Marshall wide receiver Mason Pierce (3) watches an incoming ball as the Marshall University football team conducts practice on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington. Pierce transferred to Marshall from McNeese State.
HUNTINGTON — As the end of spring practice nears, to be capped by the annual Green and White game on Saturday, changes might be coming to the Marshall University football roster sooner rather than later.
On April 15, the 15-day spring transfer portal window opened for student athletes. It’s an important period in particular for teams such as the Thundering Herd searching for the necessary pieces to bolster rosters in preparation for next season.
Call it the Charles Huff special.
Huff, who came to the Herd as a highly-touted recruiter, has only reinforced that label by the way he has used the transfer portal to bring in productive players, balancing portal them with high school recruits.
Fourteen players on the spring roster transferred in from other schools this offseason. That number could increase by the time summer practice rolls around.
“We want the best of the best,” Huff said. “I think we’ve got really good players on our team. We need more good players.”
A laundry list of transfers had an impact during the 2022 season, whether it was safety Andre Sam, fifth on the team in total tackles, the team’s leading rusher in Khalan Laborn or reliable starters in the trenches Trent Holler and Anthony Watts.
Huff has used the portal to the team’s advantage, a resource that has given to and taken from the program, and figures to do the same during this spring transfer window.
“We’ve got an opportunity to evaluate, and again, we’re not just hoarding talent, we’re making sure that we’re stacking our positions so that there is competition and depth,” Huff said. “Obviously we’re going to see over the next couple of days a lot of kids go in. Come to H-Town.”
Thirteen of the transfers on the Herd’s spring roster were announced with the 2023 spring signing class. The two that weren’t are former quarterback Colin Parachek, who signed in December, and Ishmael Ibraheem (former Texas defensive back) who has gone through spring workouts.
Former Florida State offensive lineman Lloyd Willis, a junior, came to the Herd with a chip on his shoulder.
“I feel like I’ve proved to the coaches that I can (play),” the Miami native said following a competitive spring scrimmage period. “I came here for a reason and that’s to show my talents. I feel like I did that today.”
Of the same thought is KeSean Brown, a linebacker who played in 49 games in four seasons at Appalachian State before choosing to finish his collegiate career with the Herd.
“I just wanted a place that was going to give me a true, fair opportunity to compete,” Brown said of his choice to come to Marshall, a team he faced in 2022 with the Mountaineers.
Brown made five tackles in a 28-21 loss on Nov. 12 and now in practice goes up against some of the same players he saw in that game as he adjusts to a new-to-him defensive scheme.
“I’ve still got a couple things in the playbook to get down but it’s amazing the opportunity (Marshall) has given me to create value for myself and possibly play at the next level,” Brown said.
As previously mentioned, the portal works both ways and Marshall has seen it first hand, with at least 13 players from last year’s roster seeking opportunity elsewhere, including a pair of wide receivers in Corey Gammage and EJ Horton.
But that is life in college football, Huff said, and he’ll live in that world until it changes, banking on the idea that the team’s performance over the past two seasons (16-10 overall) has shown what opportunity players in the portal can have at Marshall.
The spring transfer portal window for fall and winter sports will close on April 30, one day before it was initially scheduled to begin (May 1-15) before the proposed rule change to move it forward to April 15 was adopted by the NCAA Division 1a council during the October meetings.
Athletes can officially enter the portal during this period but do not have to make decision on their new school in that time. It is one of two designated transfer periods for NCAA student athletes, the other is a 45-day window from that runs annually from December to January.
The exceptions to the transfer portal window are student-athletes who have graduated and plan to enroll elsewhere. Those students can enter the transfer portal at any time and are not bound to those two transfer windows.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
