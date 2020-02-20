HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper has seen his team take a big step forward in its ability to handle the pressure of executing in clutch situations over the last few weeks.
That growth in maturity on the court — a direct reflection to mental approach — is what Kemper has cited as the difference between his team that started Conference USA action with a 2-6 record and the one on the court now that has won four of its last five matchups.
Marshall (12-13, 6-7 Conference USA) has plenty of momentum, but that growth will be put to the ultimate test this weekend as the Herd faces a pair of the league’s top opponents, starting with Thursday’s 7 p.m. contest against Western Kentucky at E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
“We ought to go over there feeling like we understand shat we have to do to play well in a game like this,” Kemper said. “How much have we improved? That is going to be tested this week.”
Western Kentucky (18-6, 10-3 C-USA) is a team that has given Marshall fits over the years.
The Hilltoppers lead the overall series between the teams 13-1, with the Herd’s only win coming in the 2016 Conference USA women’s basketball tournament.
That means Marshall has never defeated Western Kentucky in the regular season — a fact that Kemper and his team want to change Thursday night when they visit E.A. Diddle Arena.
Having won four of five coming in gives the Herd confidence, as does an early-season performance against the Hilltoppers when the Herd led 58-52 in the fourth quarter before collapsing late in a 74-65 loss on Jan. 25 in Huntington.
That loss — one in which Marshall was the aggressor for 35 minutes — is one that has stuck with the Herd as it made its transition into learning how to finish over the last three weeks of play.
In the January meeting, Marshall made the necessary plays against pressure to forge a fourth-quarter lead, but still had not learned how to finish games out.
As the veteran Western Kentucky team made its move, the Herd sped itself up, crumbling under pressure and committing 10 fourth-quarter turnovers that led to 29 points in the Hilltoppers’ comeback.
Kemper said that game got a hard look this week as his team was preparing to face them once again.
“We looked at it a bit, and this team has grown up,” Kemper said. “Maybe that game helped us do that — grow up through difficult times. They’ve got to have a different mentality this time around.”
Since that time, Marshall has fared strong in fourth quarters, led by the late play of juniors Kristen Mayo and Taylor Pierson.
Each will be vital as the Herd looks to take down a Western Kentucky team that has won eight in a row and is now firmly entrenched in talk for an at-large NCAA berth.
“I think our group is excited about playing,” Kemper said. “We have to go over there and be level-headed. That’s a huge key. We can’t get too high or get too low. We have to be steady for 40 minutes.”
The Hilltoppers are led by a trio of veteran players who have seen their share of big games.
Forward Raneem Elgedawy leads Western Kentucky at 17.2 points and 10.4 rebounds per game; senior Dee Givens scores 16.8 points and averages 2.4 steals per game while posing as a long-range threat. Whitney Creech adds 14.0 points and 4.3 assists per game to give the team a well-rounded nucleus.
Givens had 24 points, 11 rebounds in the early-season win while Elgedawy took over in the fourth-quarter comeback to finish with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Creech had 15 points and seven assists in that matchup.
“They shoot really well from the outside and they have one of the better post players in the league, so we have to rotate some help and make it hard on them,” Kemper said.
E.A. Diddle Arena is one of the top home-court advantages in Conference USA. Western Kentucky is 10-0 at home on the season.
“The atmosphere is one of the better ones in college basketball and one of the tougher places to play for anyone,” Kemper said. “We are excited for this opportunity to see what we’re made of.”