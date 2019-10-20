SPRING VALLEY — A killer is on the loose in Spring Valley, but there is no cause for alarm.
Spring Valley High School volleyball standout Alex Darby recorded her 2,000th kill last week. A kill is a ball that is not returnable by the receiving player on the opposing team and leads directly to a point or loss of rally.
“We lost the game, but it was my last kill and they stopped the game and announced it,” Darby said. “All of Cabell Midland’s players gave me a high five. That was cool.”
Darby has experienced team success. A key member of the 2018 Class AAA state champions, she said beating Cabell Midland for the state title was her favorite moment in eight years of playing volleyball. She also has achieved individual glory, having reached the 2,000-kill milestone and committing to play at West Virginia State University.
“It’s close to home and I like the family atmosphere there,” Darby said of West Virginia State. “I had a few offers, but when I visited State, I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Darby, an outside hitter and defensive specialist, said she plans to major in education, with a goal of teaching high school math after she achieves her bachelor’s degree. She also wants to pursue a PhD.
Spring Valley’s statistician might need a doctorate in math to keep up with Darby’s numbers. A basketball player and cheerleader in her younger days, once she made it to middle school Darby concentrated on volleyball. Her motivation to be great at the game lived under the same roof.
“My sister, McKenzie, was always better than me in everything,” Darby said, with a laugh. “I wanted to be better than her in something. Volleyball is it.”