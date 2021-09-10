HUNTINGTON — Spring Valley couldn’t do wrong and Riverside couldn’t do much of anything. That combination led to a non-competitive 63-26 thrashing on Friday night at the Wolves Den.
Dalton Fouch and Ty Bartrum paced the Timberwolves (2-1) in the first half of play, connecting twice for touchdowns that helped the home team build a 43-point lead by halftime.
“That’s what we needed,” Bartrum said of the fast start, “It’s what we based our whole week of practice on.”
The Spring Valley newcomer took a screen pass 39 yards for a score in the first quarter and then caught pass in stride from Fouch who stepped up into the pocket and delivered the pass perfectly on third-and-long. He caught a total of five passes for 109 yards.
The offense also got a major lift from Jace Caldwell who caught a touchdown pass and ran for another, a 48-yard sprint up the middle of the field. He led the Timberwolves rushing attack, racking up just shy of 80 yards on just five carries in the win. In the second half he added an 86-yard kickoff return for touchdown to that stat line.
“He’s a playmaker and probably one of our best receivers. He can do a lot for us and he showed that tonight,” Wolves coach Brad Dingess said of Caldwell. “He’s a special kid that we center the offense on based on what he can do.”
The Timberwolves out-gained the Warriors 427 yards to 282 in total offense.
Riverside’s (0-3) lone score in the first half came on a 63-yard kickoff return for touchdown in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was blocked. It turned the ball over just once, a fumble that gave the Timberwolves possession just five yards away from the endzone.
The Warriors had some success in the second half, scoring three times, including one scoring drive of 85 yards in the third quarter, but working against a running clock in the final frame made a full comeback nearly impossible.
Jake Walker connected with seven different receivers in the loss. Morgan Jeffries caught three passes for 94 yards and a touchdown, Braxton Jones caught six for 56.
The Timberwolves picked up their second consecutive victory and will travel to St. Albans next Friday as they look to keep things rolling. Riverside remains winless and hosts Capital next week.
Spring Valley 21 28 7 7 — 63
Riverside 6 0 6 14 — 26
SV — Page 9 pass from Fouch (Short kick good)
SV — Bartrum 39 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick good)
R — Green 63 yard return (kick blocked)
SV — Caldwell 16 pass from Fouch (Short kick good)
SV — Caldwell 48 rush (Mosser kick good)
SV — Bartrum 27 pass from Fouch (Short kick good)
SV — Shy 5 rush (Mosser kick good)
SV — Snider 3 rush (Short kick good)
R — Baria 3 rush (conversion failed)
SV — Caldwell 86 return (Mosser kick good)
R — Walker 1 rush (conversion failed)
SV — Trent 5 rush (Cunningham kick good)
R — Jeffries 39 pass from Walker (Legg rush)
RUSHING: (SV) Caldwell 5-78, TD, Abercrombie 1-50, Null 1-38, Snider 6-36, TD Trent 3-17, TD, Booth 1-9, Adkins 1-8, Shy 2-7, TD, Smith 2-6, Curry 2-5, S. Booth 2-5, Allen 1-0, Fouch 3- minus 1; (R) Baria 7-48, TD, Walker 7-24, TD, DeVault 4-14, Legg 1-2, Jones 2- minus 4.
PASSING: (SV) Dalton Fouch 11-of-14, 169 yards, 4TD (R) Jake Walker 15-of-26, 179 yards, TD.
RECEIVING: (SV) Bartrum 5-109, 2TD, Turner 2-23, Caldwell 2-21, TD, Page 2-16, TD; (R) Jeffries 3-94, TD, Jones 6-56, Legg 1-9, Spaulding 1-7, Hill 2-7, Welch 1-5, Wilkinson 1-1.