HUNTINGTON — A school with “Spring” in its name sits atop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission high school football ratings, but it’s not the one many people figured.
Spring Mills (3-0 record, 12.67 points) is No. 1 in the ratings after victories over Washington, Hampshire and Jefferson. The Cardinals hold the top spot usually occupied at season’s end by another Eastern Panhandle team and four-time defending state champion Martinsburg.
Spring Valley (2-0, 12.5) beat Martinsburg 22-20 Friday, snapping the Bulldogs’ 57-game winning streak and Timberwolves fans hoped their team would be No. 1 Tuesday when the ratings were released. Instead, Spring Valley is tied with fellow Mountain State Athletic Conference rival Cabell Midland (2-0, 12.5) at the second spot.
The top 16 teams in each class at season’s end qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight designated home teams in the first round.
Another MSAC power, Hurricane (1-0, 12.0) is fourth, followed in the top eight by Bridgeport (2-0, 10.0), Musselman (2-1, 8.33), Wheeling Park (2-1, 8.0) and Ripley (2-1, 8.0).
John Marshall (1-1, 7.0), Martinsburg (1-1, 7.0) and Greenbrier East (2-1, 7.0) are tied to head the second eight. Princeton (1-1, 6.5) is 12th, Parkersburg (2-1, 5.67) 13th and Jefferson (1-1, 4.33) 14th. Brooke (1-2, 4.0), Parkersburg South (1-2, 4.0) and Hampshire (1-2, 4.0) are tied for 15th.
Lincoln County (1-2, 3.0) is 18th. Huntington High (0-3, 0-0) is tied for 21st.
In Class AA, Bluefield (2-0, 12.5) is No. 1, with Oak Glen (3-0, 11.33) second, Frankfort (3-0, 10.33) and Robert C. Byrd (3-0, 10.33) tied for third, Lincoln (1-0, 10.0) and Clay County (3-0, 10.0) tied for fifth, Independence (3-0, 9.0) seventh and Lewis County (2-1, 8.0) eighth.
Liberty-Raleigh (3-0, 7.67) is ninth. North Marion (2-1, 7.33) is 10th. Poca (1-0, 7.0) and Keyser (2-1, 7.0) are tied for 11th. Point Pleasant (1-1, 6.5) checks in at No. 12, followed by Fairmont Senior (1-1, 5.5), Liberty-Harrison (2-1, 5) and Grafton (2-1, 5).
Wayne (1-1, 4.5) is 17th.
In Class A, St. Marys 3-0, 9.0) tops the classification. Doddridge County (3-0, 8.67) is second, with Tolsia (2-0, 8.5) third. Greenbrier West (3-0, 8.0) and East Hardy (2-0, 8.0) are tied for fourth, followed by Tug Valley 1-0, 7.0) and Wirt County (2-0, 7.0) and Tygarts Valley (3-0, 6.33).
Buffalo (1-0, 6.0) is No. 9. Williamstown (2-1, 5.3) is tied for 10th with Summers County (2-1, 5.3). River View (2-1, 5.0) is 11th, followed by Petersburg (1-0, 4.67), Cameron (2-1, 4.33), Moorefield (2-1, 4.33), and in a three-way tie for 16th, Gilmer County (2-1, 4.0), Ritchie County (2-1, 4.0) and Tyler Consolidated (2-1, 4.0).