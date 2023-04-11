HUNTINGTON — Twins? Not so much.
Though the Huntington and Spring Valley softball teams were dressed in similar colors, the Timberwolves differentiated themselves on the scoreboard.
It was Breast Cancer Awareness Night at the Huntington High School softball field and to recognize it, both teams abandoned their traditional school colors and wore jerseys that were different shades of pink.
To keep the similarities going, visiting Spring Valley put together third- and fourth-inning rallies that were nearly identical in production to burst ahead and leave the Highlanders behind on its way to a 12-0, five-inning run-rule victory.
In each of those frames, Chloe Townsend reached on a walk, while Anesa Robson, Syndey Turner and Brooklyn Osburn singled behind her, which was followed by a sacrifice fly.
The difference between the two was a three-run home run from Raelynn Adkins which gave the Wolves an 11-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Had it not been for an error in center field before the homer occurred, the two frames would have mirrored each other.
“Started kind of slow, but the bats woke up there in the third and fourth innings,” Timberwolves coach Mick Osburn said. “There were a lot of people contributing, too, it wasn’t just one. Everybody was getting their turn at the plate and taking good swings.”
Huntington’s Mikayla Baker began the night by retiring six of the first seven batters she faced, but was pulled from the game after Adkins’ home run in the fourth inning. She was replaced by Izzy Johnston, who pitched the remaining 1 2/3 innings.
The Highlanders started off aggressive at the plate, but ultimately never advanced a runner past second base.
Kami Langdon was stranded in scoring position after a two-out hit got things going for Huntington in the first inning. Then Jada Kent was hit by Madison Pitts’ pitch, but Pitts struck out Alexis Gibson the following at-bat to strand two on the bases.
“Madison is a horse,” Osburn said of his ace in the circle. “I’ve said it before (that) she is one of the best pitchers in the state and she shows it night in and night out.”
Langdon’s single was one of two hits that Pitts allowed in the win to go with five strikeouts. The second came from Abby Gibson in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the third inning.
Spring Valley added the final run of the night in the top of the fifth inning when Kate Spry singled to bring Sydney Turner home.
SPRING VALLEY 007 41 — 12 12 0
HUNTINGTON 000 00 — 0 2 1
Pitching
Pitts (W); Baker, Johnston (4)
Top Hitters
(SV) Turner 4-4; Osburn 3-4, 4 RBI; Adkins 1-3, HR, 3 RBI. (HHS) Langdon 1-2; Gibson 1-1.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
