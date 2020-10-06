HUNTINGTON — University High School’s 46-14 victory over Albert Gallatin High on Friday carried a great deal of weight with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission football ratings system.
The Hawks (1-0) earned 14 points with that triumph over the team from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, enough to put themselves atop of the Class AAA ratings.
Spring Valley (2-0) is second with 13.5 points. Hurricane (2-0) is third with 12.5, followed in the top five by Bridgeport (4-0, 12.0) and Cabell Midland (3-0, 11.33).
Spring Mills (4-1, 10.4), Musselman (4-1, 10.0) and Wheeling Park (4-1, 9.4) round out the top eight, which are designated as hosts for playoff games at the end of the regular season. The top 16 qualify for the postseason.
Four-time defending state champion Martinsburg (2-1, 9.33) is ninth, John Marshall (4-1, 9.2) 10th, Oak Hill (1-0, 9.0) 11th and Ripley (3-1, 8.75) 12th. Greenbrier East (4-1, 8.6) is 13th, followed in the top 16 by Parkersburg (3-2, 6.2), Princeton (2-2, 5.0) and Hampshire (2-3, 5.0).
Lincoln County (1-2, 3.0) is tied with Woodrow Wilson for 19th. Huntington High (0-4, 0.0) is in a four-way tie for 24th.
Bluefield (4-0, 12.25) is No. 1 in Class AA, just ahead of Frankfort (5-0, 12.2), with Liberty-Raleigh (5-0, 9.8) third, Oak Glen (3-1, 9.5) fourth and Keyser (4-1, 9.2) fifth. Chapmanville (1-0, 9.0) and Robert C. Byrd (4-1, 9.0) are tied for sixth. North Marion (3-1, 8.75) is eighth.
Lewis County (3-2, 7.6), Clay County (4-1, 7.2), Lincoln (2-1, 6.33), Elkins (3-3, 6.2), Independence (3-2, 5.8), Braxton County (3-2, 5.8), Liberty-Harrison (3-2, 5.4) and Westside (2-1, 5.33) round out the top 16.
Wayne (1-1, 4.5) is 19th, Point Pleasant (1-2, 4.33) 20th, Poca (1-1, 4.0) 21st and Winfield (0-1, 0.0) tied for 30th with Mingo Central, Logan, Philip Barbour and Berkeley Springs.
Doddridge County (5-0, 8.8) is No. 1 in Class A, with Tug Valley (2-0, 8.5) second, Greenbrier West (5-0, 8.4) third, Buffalo (2-0, 7.0), St. Mary’s (4-1, 7.0) and Tygarts Valley (5-0, 7.0) tied for fourth, and Williamstown (3-1, 6.75) and Petersburg (3-1, 6.75) tied for eighth.
East Hardy (3-1, 6.25) is ninth, with Midland Trail (1-0, 6.0), Summers County (3-1, 6.0) and James Monroe (1-0, 6.0) tied at No. 10. Wirt County (3-1, 5.75) is 13th, followed by Tolsia (2-1, 5.67), Gilmer County (3-2, 4.8) and Moorefield (2-1, 4.67).
Wahama (2-3, 2.4) is 29th. Hannan (0-2, 0.0) is tied for 34th.