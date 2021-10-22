HUNTINGTON — When it mattered most, the Timberwolves found a way.
On a night when the opposing defense stood tall, Spring Valley found gaps at opportune times, fueling them to a 21-0 win over Fairmont Senior on Friday night at the Wolves Den.
A 58-yard touchdown in the first half and a 44-yard scoring run in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the contest — a game where offense didn’t always come easy.
“There was some adversity there, but that is a really good football team,” Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said. “We had to figure out who was making the mistakes up front. Their coverage gave us some issues, and I think we left points on the field because of it.”
The defense kept the Polar Bears in the game, intercepting Dalton Fouch twice in a loss, but the offense couldn’t get things going.
In six first-half drives, Fairmont Senior (3-4) amassed just 61 yards of total offense, turned the ball over twice and picked up five first downs. They ended with just 134 yards in the loss and turned the ball over four times.
Spring Valley’s (6-2) offense got off to an equally slow start, running just 15 plays for 133 yards in the first two quarters, 58 of which came on one play, a touchdown pass from Fouch to Ty Bartrum.
For Fouch, it was his 20th passing touchdown of the season and the 10th to land in the hands of Bartrum, but that big play stood alone and the Timberwolves struggled to find any rhythm in the first half.
In the second half, still absent that rhythm, the Timberwolves again found weaknesses in the defense that resulted in chunk plays and an extended lead.
Jace Caldwell scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown that was set up by sending Bartrum in motion before the snap. The defense shifted and Caldwell won a footrace to the endzone.
“There were things that we were prepped for, but they hit us with it at the right time and we were either a step slow or not there on those well-timed calls. They put themselves in position to make those plays,” Fairmont Senior coach Nick Bartic said.
A 57-yard pass from Fouch to Corbin Page set up another score later in the third quarter, which pushed the lead to 21 and ultimately set the final score. Spring Valley outgained the Polar Bears 324-134 in total yards, gaining 13 first downs to Fairmont Senior’s eight. The Polar Bears converted on just one of their 16 third downs and failed twice on fourth down.
With the win, Spring Valley positions themselves well for a spot in the Class AAA playoffs, but it won’t be a cake walk to the finish line.
The Timberwolves host undefeated and top-ranked Martinsburg next week in a rematch from last year’s 22-20 win over the Bulldogs on the road, a victory that ended a string of 57 consecutive wins for one of West Virginia’s most successful programs.
“It’s a big game anytime you play that caliber of a team that’s been as dominant as they have. I don’t know the last time they actually played down in this area,” Dingess said. “We’ll see where we’re at, but I think this one got us in the playoffs.”
SV 7 0 14 0 — 21
FS 0 0 0 0 — 0
SV — Bartrum 58 pass from Fouch (Mosser kick good)
SV — Caldwell 44 rush (kick good)
SV — Caldwell 9 pass from Fouch (kick good)
RUSHING: (SV) Caldwell 9-63, TD, Snider 9-50, Turner 2-6, Fouch 7-5, Bartrum 1-3, Smith 2- minus 2; (FS) Lewis 13-52, Dennison 2-5, Kurbel 1- minus 2, Stingo 9- minus 7.
PASSING: (SV) Dalton Fouch 11-of-23, 199 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; (FS) Dom Stingo 11-of-22, 86 yards.
RECIEVING: (SV) Bartrum 5-98, TD, Page 3-62, Caldwell 2-20, TD, Turner 1-19; (FS) Dennison 3-33, Lewis 2-28, Cheriza 3-9, Nealy 1-7, Longwell 1-7, Dalton 1-2.