HUNTINGTON — Sept. 6 marked the second week of the prep football season in West Virginia, a time when temperatures were warmer and coaches were still learning about their teams including Hurricane and Spring Valley.
Timberwolves head coach Brad Dingess told The Herald-Dispatch before that contest that the game at Hurricane’s Redskins Stadium would have an impact on playoff seeding at the end of the year.
As it turned out he couldn’t have been more prophetic. Spring Valley defeated Hurricane 28-7 that game and now the two teams will meet again Saturday at 1:30 when the No. 3-seed Timberwolves host the No. 14 Redskins at the Wolves Den.
The game is the first round of the WVSSAC Class AAA state football playoffs with the Timberwolves hoping to get back to Wheeling Island Stadium for a fourth consecutive year.
In September, both teams were 1-0 at the time of their meeting after Spring Valley opened the year with a win over Wayne (38-0) and Hurricane a victory over Winfield (55-20).
Spring Valley (9-1) ran up 355 yards rushing including 163 yards on 19 carries by Luke Christopher who scored three touchdowns. The Timberwolves used eight different ball carriers and its offense may not have even been the best side of the ball in the game.
“They are what they are,” Hurricane head coach Jeremy Taylor said. “They’re a great football team that plays great defense. We’ve got to play a near perfect game to win but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Taylor said the first game against Spring Valley remains the only game he thought his 4-6 Redskins were out of in the fourth quarter. “All of the other games we played we were in with one score in the third quarter,” he added.
The Timberwolves held Hurricane to four yards in the first half and 105 for the game. Talented Redskins senior running back Christian Hill was limited to 10 carries for 22 yards in that contest.
Hill ended the season with 1,026 yards rushing and 12 TDs while his backfield mate, senior QB Austin Womack, passed for 1,973 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Those numbers include the performance the duo had against St. Albans in the final regular season contest that ended up getting the previously rated No. 17 Redskins into the 16-team playoff field.
Hurricane (4-6) could play with nothing to lose and pull an upset but it isn’t likely against a Spring Valley team that has playoff history, talent, depth and a crushing defeat of the Redskins in September on its side.
Dingess said on Saturday though fans will be looking at two different teams than those that met in each other’s second game.
“It’s going to be a battle,” Dingess said. “Anytime you play a familiar opponent from your conference its difficult. We’ve got some experience now, as do they. It’s really not the same battle. They’ve got speed on the outside skill positions and they got Hill. If they hit some big plays early it could get hairy real quick.”