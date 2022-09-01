Spring Valley’s Grant Stratton (22) tags first base to force out Cabell Midland runner Ray Ray Williams (4) in the Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 baseball championship on May 14 at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
SPRING VALLEY — Need a floor laid, a table built and a power hitter struck out, Grant Stratton is your guy.
Stratton, a 6-foot-2, 150-pound right-handed pitcher who is good with his hands, committed this week to play baseball at Wright State University.
“I picked Wright State because when I’m looking into my future and what would be good for me, it would be there,” said Stratton, who has spent the last few weeks remodeling a house and woodworking. “All the coaches are the nicest guys around.”
Stratton said he was impressed by Raiders’ head coach Alex Sogard and associate head coach Nate Metzger.
Stratton went 6-1 with a 3.20 earned run average last season as a sophomore. He struck out 43 in 48 innings to earn Class AAA second-team All-State and first-team all-Mountain State Athletic Conference honors.
Timberwolves coach Austin Pratt said he relishes that he’ll have Stratton two more seasons before the hurlers head to Wright State in Fairborn, Ohio, just outside of Dayton.
“Grant is one of the best competitors I’ve seen on the mound,” Pratt said. “He wants the ball in big games and never gets rattled when things go bad.”
Pratt said he’s known Stratton since the pitcher was 8 years old.
“Playing Division I baseball was always a goal for him,” Pratt said. “He’s worked hard through the years to develop his skills. His family always has supported him with his baseball dream. I’m happy all his hard work is paying off for him.”
Stratton, who is undecided on a major but leaning toward something in photography or graphic design, throws four pitches. His four-seam fastball sits 84-87 mph and has touched 89. He also throws a two-seamer, slider and change-up. Stratton said he’s working on a curveball.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
