ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — Dana Womack, a boys basketball assistant coach the past three seasons at Nitro, has been approved as the head coach of the boys basketball team at St. Albans High School.
Womack was OK’d Thursday evening during a meeting of the Kanawha County Board of Education by a 5-0 count.
A native of St. Albans and a graduate of St. Albans High School and Marshall University, the 45-year-old Womack takes over for Bryan England, who went 38-46 in four seasons with the Red Dragons.
Prior to serving as an assistant coach at Nitro, Womack coached the middle school boys program at Hurricane for four seasons.
“This is what I’ve been preparing for,” Womack said Thursday evening. “I’ve always dreamed about getting into high school sports, especially basketball, trying to build my career up and work my way up. I’m grateful for the opportunity I had under [Nitro coach Austin] Lowe to get that experience.
“I’m very excited that St. Albans was the opportunity I had. It’s where I grew up, and I just said, ‘Why not?’ I’m grateful for this opportunity, for this job and I never dreamed it would come open. I thought I’d take a chance and apply for it, and I’m thankful to the administration at St. Albans ... for the opportunity.”
England left the SA position to spend more time with his family. The highlight of his four seasons was a 17-8 record in the 2019-20 season and a berth in the Class AAA state tournament — the program’s first since 2004 — which came from a regional co-finals victory at Woodrow Wilson. The state tournament that season, however, was canceled due to COVID-19.
Womack realizes that both talent and expectations remain with the Red Dragons program despite a deceptive 4-10 record last season. SA lost four games by four or fewer points and lost another game in two overtimes.
“St. Albans is full of rich history when it comes to basketball,” Womack said. “I played under the great coaching of Tex Williams my junior and senior years. I know throughout the years they’ve had some great players.
“Last year was just a weird year in general with COVID and everything. They were 4-10 but easily could have been 10-4 ... They definitely have some talent with four returning starters, and I’m pretty sure it’s a young team with a lot of returning players that got to see the floor last year, so that’s good news for me. Coach England has done a great job there. I hope to continue with what they did, and add my own little twist to it.”
Womack expects no issues going from one side of the Nitro-St. Albans rivalry to the other side. The Red Dragons and Wildcats play twice most seasons, like last season.
“It’s not going to be tricky,” Womack said. “Again, with St. Albans being where I was from, I still have a lot of family and friends there. It’s a rival, but as a coach you don’t get involved in that as much as the kids do. You’re there to coach the kids. I’m grateful the kids at Nitro allowed me to be their assistant coach, and I’ll always support them.”