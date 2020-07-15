CHARLESTON — While the 97th edition of the West Virginia Women’s Amateur may have come and gone without much drama, it didn’t lack for storylines.
At the top of the field were winner Kerrigan Parks and runner-up Susan Glasby, who were making their first and second appearances, respectively, in the event.
While Parks’ status as a Marshall golfer explained her participation, Glasby’s story covers much more ground both in terms of miles and life events.
Glasby is a native of Fernvale, a town in South East Queensland, Australia. At one point as a young player, Glasby had climbed to be the eighth-ranked women’s amateur in the entire country.
But as promising as the future seemed then, life had other ideas.
“In Australia I was playing my best toward the end there in 2010 and I just got a bit burned out, really,” Glasby said.
So, she dropped the game in 2010 and followed her mother halfway around the world in 2013, all the way from Australia to West Virginia, where her mother’s husband already resided.
That’s how things stayed for a while as Glasby settled into the Huntington area, where she works as a transcriptionist at home and supports her 3-year-old daughter. She is also now a dual citizen of both Australia and the United States.
But sometime over the past couple of years, that old itch struck again and after nearly a decade, Glasby decided to pick up the sticks again.
“I just missed it, really,” Glasby said.
It didn’t take long to rediscover her stroke as she finished third at last year’s West Virginia Women’s Amateur and second this time around, albeit 15 shots behind Parks.
Though her young life was filled with competitive golf, she admitted it has been hard to get used to playing tournaments again.
“The tournament atmosphere is a whole different thing, and if you don’t play in a lot of tournaments, it’s hard to simulate that,” Glasby said.
For now, Glasby said the plan is to stay in the United States for the foreseeable future. And despite there being more priorities in her life than there used to be, she also plans to continue frequenting golf courses in the area.
“I would like to continue,” Glasby said. “Being a mom, and I’m 29 now … I wouldn’t say things are holding me back, but it’s not the greatest of circumstances if you want to play golf full time.
“But this is home now.”
GOLF LESSONS: Though Savannah Hawkins came up a bit short in her bid to become the youngest West Virginia Women’s Amateur champion in history, it may still be a tournament she one day looks back upon fondly.
Having just turned 14 on July 5, Hawkins managed a sixth-place finish and low junior amateur honors, but it could have possibly been better if not for a closing 15-over 85 on Tuesday.
But golf has a way of teaching lessons and humility and despite struggling, Hawkins took in as much as she could on Tuesday.
“I just try to reset on every shot and if I hit a bad shot, I just own it,” Hawkins said. “I just want to learn how (older players) score and their demeanor out there. They keep a straight face the whole time, they never get upset. I learned a lot today from that.”
Hawkins added that she has officially enrolled at Hurricane High School, transferring in from Teays Valley Christian. The Redskins have a golf team and can compete in West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission events.
RIVAL’S HELPER: Parks and fifth-place finisher Torren Kalaskey are teammates at Marshall and were both part of the final group on Tuesday.
Parks also stayed with the Kalaskey family, but perhaps Torren Kalaskey offered up a little too much help.
With no family making the trip from her native Michigan, Parks needed a caddie, so Kalaskey offered up her brother Joseph, himself a high school state champion two years ago and a recent graduate of George Washington.
The Kalaskeys have called Berry Hills Country Club their home course through their formative years so when it came to reading putts or shots requiring local knowledge, Parks had a plentiful source of information to rely on.
“She didn’t want him, and none of my family or boyfriend could come down, so I figured, ‘He knows these greens, so he can read them and all I have to do is hit them,’” Parks said with a laugh.
“Kerri is one of my best friends and she wanted a caddie,” Torren Kalaskey added. “I already had a great caddie, so my brother was available and I said, ‘Yeah, go help her.’”