Women’s basketball player Kendall Miller prepares to take a shot at Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, is held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Coach Tony Kemper is introduced during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Women’s basketball player Kendall Miller prepares to take a shot at Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, is held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
Coach Tony Kemper is introduced during Hoops in Huntington, an outdoor event featuring Marshall University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams, on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, along Third Avenue in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The new-look Marshall women's basketball team will take the court for the first time Thursday, facing Purdue on the road to open the regular season.
Head coach Tony Kemper enters his sixth season in charge of the Thundering Herd, who brought in 10 new players for 2022-23, including six incoming transfers and four freshmen.
Kemper said the offseason has been a mix of installing offensive and defensive schemes but also building chemistry as they look to replace nearly every starter in the lineup from a year ago.
Gone is their leading scorer from last season in Savannah Wheeler, who transferred to Middle Tennessee. Also out are graduated seniors Aaliyah Dunham, Brianah Ferby, Lorelei Roper and Kennedi Colclough, who is now the team's assistant director of operations.
CC Mays, a sophomore from Tampa, Florida, returned to the team but suffered an injury late in the offseason and will not be able to play this year, Kemper said.
Among the 10 newcomers is junior guard Abby Beeman, a transfer from Shepherd University where the Ridgeley, W. Va. native was a NCAA Division II All American, averaging over 19 points per game with the Rams.
Another is Kennedi Miller, a fifth year senior who transferred to Marshall after spending four years with the Akron Zips. She said she's ready for a fresh start in Huntington and is eager for Thursday's regular season opener.
"We're pumped. October is a very hard month for basketball, just a lot of practicing and a lot of concepts and things like that," Miller said. "We're excited to get out there and put the concepts into action see what we can do."
Kemper said he's confident in the talent up and down the roster, however, their biggest challenge has been finding the chemistry and getting to know each other with so many newcomers.
"That part was probably expected, and yet coaches by nature are not very patient so you want it to all happen right away," Kemper said, "but I definitely thing we're moving in a positive direction and I think Purdue is really going to stress that."
The Boilermakers are coming off a season in which the team finished 17-15 (7-11 Big Ten) and is set to begin year two under head coach Katie Gearlds, aiming to build off the successes they had last year.
Purdue set a new program record with 239 three-pointers a season ago and reached the postseason for the first time since 2017-18 by making the WNIT and return all five players in the starting lineup and more than 75 percent of their overall offensive production from a season ago, including senior guard Cassidy Hardin, who led the team with 78 three-pointers.
Last year's squad defeated the Marshall 70-60, a game in which they led from start to finish, but also one that Kemper believes helped Marshall find its footing early in the year on their way to finishing with a 15-13 overall record.
"We played up there last year and I thought it was a tremendous game for us to learn and grow out of and I know that they'll be ready for us again," Kemper said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.