ONA — No. 7 Woodrow Wilson took an early lead, then held off a furious Cabell Midland rally to upset the second-ranked Knights 58-53 at the Castle Friday night in girls high school basketball.
The Flying Eagles (9-2) took a 17-13 lead after one quarter and played Cabell Midland (13-1) even in the second period to go into halftime ahead 27-23.
Woodrow Wilson then pushed its lead to 45-38 by the end of the third quarter.
The Knights came back strong, outscoring the Flying Eagles 23-13 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough.
Elizabeth Cadle scored 19 points for Woodrow Wilson. Victoria Staunton scored 16 point and Jamara Walton 13.
Jayda Allie led the Knights with 14 points Rylee Allie scored 13 and Jazmine Wheeler added 10.
“They’re good,” Cabell Midland coach Matt Adkins said of Woodrow Wilson.
The loss could make the Associated Press rankings interesting when they come out Tuesday. Not only did Cabell Midland lose, so did top-ranked Wheeling Park, which fell at Huntington High. The Knights were the only team in Class AAA still undefeated before Friday.
Cabell Midland visits fourth-ranked Parkersburg (9-5) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the same night the Flying Eagles entertain Huntington High.
WOODROW WILSON 17 10 18 13 — 58: Cadle 19, Staunton 16, Walton 13, Conley 4, Frantz 2, Ziolkowski 2, Thompson 2.
CABELL MIDLAND 13 10 15 23 — 53: J. Allie 14, R. Allie 13, Wheeler 10, Lewis 9, Potter 5, Watts 1, Vaughn 1.