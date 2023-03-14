The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230314-hds-dutton.jpg
Buy Now

Ethan Osborne, standing, of Woodrow Wilson High School is the winner of the Dutton Award as the premier high school wrestler in West Virginia.

 Courtesy of the Beckley Register-Herald

When Ethan Osborne left Mountain Health Arena on the final day of the state wrestling tournament — state championship in one hand, most outstanding wrestler award in the other — he thought it was the perfect end to his high school career.

Not quite.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you