ASHLAND — Kenleigh Woods scored three goals in the first half to lead Ashland to a 3-1 victory over East Carter in a key Kentucky 16th Region girls high school soccer match Tuesday.
Woods scored off a header in the third minute, then added goals in the 22nd minute and a crucial tally less than two minutes before halftime to push Ashland to the win.
Gracie Madden made 10 saves as the Kittens improved to 10-2-1. Amelia Lucas and Laney Sorrell each issued an assist.
Emersyn Elliott scored off an assist by Ellie Thomas for the Raiders (8-4), who won the 16th Region crown last season and were coming off a 9-2 win over Russell.
The loss was East Carter’s first loss to in-state competition in 2022.
HUNTINGTON HIGH 2, SOUTH CHARLESTON 1: Grace Ferguson and Cali Ellis scored to lift the Highlanders (4-5-1) over the Black Eagles (4-5) at Scotland Yard. Ferguson scored on a free kick and Ellis off an assist by Tess Weiler.
CHARLESTON CATHOLIC 3, POINT PLEASANT 0: Katherine Skinner made one save as the homestanding Irish (8-0) beat the Big Blacks (5-1-1).
MINFORD 2, WHEELERSBURG 1: Haley Knore and Lexi Conkel scored to give the host Falcons (7-0) their first victory over the Pirates (3-3) since 2014. Bella Miller scored for Wheelersburg.
Boys soccer
FAIRLAND 4, PORTSMOUTH 0: After 71 scoreless minutes, Parker Wyant found the goal to give the Dragons a triumph over the Trojans at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio. Gabe Polcyn scored twice and Ben Prino once.
ASHLAND 3, EAST CARTER 0: Sawyer Frazier made six saves as the host Tomcats (10-2) shut out the Raiders (8-4). Drew Clark, Gavin Maynard and Zach McComis scored. Tucker Keener and Ryder Prickett each made an assist.
RUSSELL 10, ST. PATRICK 0: Nathan Totten scored four goals and assisted on two to help the Red Devils (6-4) wallop the Saints (0-8) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Joe Kaczmarcyk scored one goal and assisted on another. Jonah Craft, Marcus Bellomy, Ben Totten and Blake Hern also scored. Ravi Ahuja, Ethan Stamper and Ryan Truett each made one save.
LAWRENCE COUNTY 7, BELFRY 0: Sam LeFever scored four goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs (6-3) clobbered the Pirates (7-6) in Louisa, Kentucky. Blake Maynard and Andrew Vinson each scored one goal and handed out one assist. Aiden Mynhier also scored.
MINFORD 4, WHEELERSBURG 4: Brody Wilburn scored with 6:49 left in regulation to give the Pirates (5-0-1) a tie with the Falcons (4-1-1). Myles Montgomery scored twice for host Minford.
OVC 5, CALVARY BAPTIST 2: Cash Burnette scored twice as the Defenders (5-2) defeated the Patriots in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Volleyball
ASHLAND 3, EAST CARTER 2: Grace Clark made 40 assists and 13 digs to pace the Kittens (11-4) to a 23-25, 25-11, 25-21, 24-26, 15-11 victory over the Raiders (10-6) in Grayson, Kentucky. Khia Robinson made 18 digs and 14 kills. Sophie Suman had 15 digs and 11 kills. Karli McCarty had 12 digs and Gracen Layman 11 kills. Zoe Stidham made 17 digs and 15 kills for East Carter.
GREENUP COUNTY 3, HOLY FAMILY 0: Marley Miller handed out 16 assists and Peyton Powell made 12 kills as the Musketeers (6-10) defeated the Irish (1-7) 25-8, 25-10, 25-12 in Ashland.
WHEELERSBURG 3, PORTSMOUTH 0: Makenna Walker recorded her 1,000th career assist as the Pirates beat the Trojans.
SOUTH WEBSTER 3, GALLIA ACADEMY 1: Isabella Claxon issued 13 assists to lead the Jeeps past the Blue Angels 17-25, 25-22, 25-13, 25-19 in Centenary, Ohio. Regan Wilcoxon made 17 assists for Gallia Academy.
Cross country
ASHLAND INVITATIONAL: Fairland’s boys and Russell’s girls won team titles at the race in Central Park.
The Dragons scored 43 points, 11 better than runner-up East Carter. Ashland was third with 70, followed by Russell with 82, Rowan County 63 and Symmes Valley 165. Fairland’s Owen Baker won the individual race in 16:42, edging Greenup County’s Cody Brown.
Russell won the girls championship with 35 points. Ashland was second with 52, ahead of Rowan County with 59 and East Carter with 74. Autumn Eggleston of Rowan County nipped Fairland’s Molly Dunlap for the individual title.
Fairland’s boys and Greenup County’s girls won the middle school races. The Dragons’ Waylon Michael won the individual boys crown in 10:28.3. The Musketeers’ Layla Davis took the girls championship in 11:37.7.