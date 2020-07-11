Professional tennis is returning to The Greenbrier resort this week.
World TeamTennis, a nine-team coed professional tennis league, will play a three-week, 66-match season from Sunday, July 12, through Aug. 2 at The Greenbrier’s Center Court at Creekside in White Sulphur Springs.
The teams include New York Empire, Orange County Breakers, Philadelphia Freedoms, San Diego Aviators, Springfield Lasers, Washington Kastles, Orlando Storm, Vegas Rollers and Chicago Smash.
Matches will begin at noon Sunday when the Orlando Storm takes on the Springfield Lasers. The remaining matches throughout the season will be played at a pace of three to four matches per day until the WTT playoffs.
The playoff semifinals are on Aug. 1, and the final will be on Aug. 2. The final will be aired on CBS. The winner of the league will be awarded the King Trophy, named after World TeamTennis co-founder and tennis icon Billie Jean King.
In a conference call on Wednesday, World TeamTennis CEO Carlos Silva talked about moving forward with the season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to launch our 45th season of World TeamTennis,” Silva said. “I think everyone has known the last two or three months that we never really knew where things were going, in terms of stay-home orders and COVID going up and down.”
Silva, who is already at The Greenbrier resort, said the league worked hard in making the decision to host the season in West Virginia.
“We knew that we were not going to be able to go to our cities, which is unfortunate,” Silva said. “We worked extremely hard to try and find the right place to bring all nine of our teams to a safe environment, so we could have our season.”
Sloane Stephens and Kim Clijsters, members of the Chicago Smash and New York Empire, respectively, were also on the conference call. Stephens, who was the winner of the 2017 U.S. Open and has achieved a No. 3 world ranking in her career, said she’s excited to play for Chicago and thinks it will be a competitive season.
“If you look at the lineups of all the teams, they are stacked, which is amazing,” Stephens said. “There is going to be a lot of competition. It is really fast play, so it will be interesting to see how people play after not playing for a while.”
Clijsters has won six Grand Slam tournament titles and has been ranked the No. 1 women’s tennis player in the world. She said she’s also excited to start playing matches and enjoys playing for the Empire.
“I have played for the New York Empire in the past and it was a great experience,” Clijsters said. “I am looking forward to joining the team and everyone getting together to practice hard and support each other through tough matches.”
With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, safety is a concern and the league is taking precautions to ensure the safety of players and fans. There are multiple safeguards that will be put in place for the duration of the season.
All players must self-quarantine for 14 days in the U.S. prior to arrival at the resort. All players and staff must also be tested at least five days prior to arrival at the resort and must provide proof of negative COVID-19 test results before entering the grounds.
Players will be required to wear masks on the bench and the only players not wearing masks will be on the court. There will be no ball kids.
“Everyone is testing before they leave their home and prior to coming to The Greenbrier, and when they arrive here they will be tested again,” Silva said. “While we are waiting for those tests to come back, players will be using room service.”
“Nobody wants anybody to get sick or be in trouble or be in danger, so I think just being responsible and making sure that you’re actively doing what you can for yourself and to protect others is the most important thing,” Stephens said.
Safety precautions for fans will be similar, but testing is not required for fans. Instead, fans must pass a temperature check; fans’ temperatures must be below 100.4 degrees in order to enter the grounds. Fans will then be subject to a second temperature check before entering Center Court at Creekside.
A maximum of 500 fans will be allowed into Center Court at Creekside, which has a seating capacity of 2,500, meaning it will be at 20 percent capacity. Every other row will be blocked off. Wearing a mask will be required to enter the stadium and it must be worn at all times while in the stadium (masks may be pulled down temporarily for food and beverages). If a match is moved inside due to inclement weather, only 100 fans and 50 staff members will be allowed entry.
Single-day passes, weekend packages and season passes are available for purchase. Tickets start at $40 for upper-bowl seats and prices vary depending on the day of the week. Tickets can be purchased at www.wtttickets.com.
