The Greenbrier's talks with World TeamTennis have turned into a summer residency for the coed professional league at the resort.
The Greenbrier and World TeamTennis announced Tuesday that the league would hold its entire season at the White Sulphur Springs resort from July 12-Aug. 2. The move was made to make sure the season could operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic that has ground much of the sporting world to a halt. The men's and women's pro tours won't resume until after July 13. Wimbledon has been canceled for 2020 and the U.S. Open could be moved to later in the year.
“All of us at World TeamTennis are extremely grateful to be able to play the 45th World TeamTennis season and present professional tennis to our sports-starved and tennis-starved audiences through our media partners at CBS Sports, ESPN and Tennis Channel,” WTT CEO Carlos Silva said in a news release. “The overwhelming feedback from our players is that they want to play WTT and are comfortable in doing so in a safe environment, which is our number one priority.”
West Virginia has one of the lowest totals of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States — 1,782 as of Tuesday afternoon, which is the sixth-lowest total among the 50 states. There have been just nine confirmed cases in Greenbrier County.
World TeamTennis was founded in 1974 and will consist this season of nine coed teams. Matches are played to five rounds and each round has a different format — men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles. Among the players scheduled to compete this season are defending Australian Open women's singles champion Sophia Kenin, 2017 U.S. Open women's singles champion Sloane Stephens and 16-time Grand Slam doubles champions Bob and Mike Bryan.
All WTT matches for the 2020 season — 63 regular-season matches plus semifinals and finals — will take place at Center Court at Creekside at The Greenbrier or on a backup indoor court. Matches will be broadcast or live-streamed on CBS, CBS Sports Network, Tennis Channel, ESPN+ or WTT.com. CBS will air a July 19 regular-season match and the Aug. 2 final, while CBS Sports Network will air 13 regular-season matches and both semifinals on Aug. 1.
“We’re thrilled to welcome World TeamTennis to West Virginia and The Greenbrier,” Greenbrier President Dr. Jill Justice said. “America’s Resort has a rich history with professional tennis, and we’re excited to write another chapter and add to the storied history of World TeamTennis.”
To keep competitors, staff and spectators safe, up to 500 fans will be allowed to attend matches in the 2,500-seat stadium. All necessary coronavirus screening and testing will be done and all parties involved will be outfitted with personal protective equipment. The league also will not use line judges or ball boys/girls.
Ticketing information and the complete broadcast schedule will be released at a later date.