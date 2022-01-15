COAL GROVE, Ohio — In 2018, a 5-foot-7, 115-pound freshman said he would break Fairland High School’s scoring record.
Friday night, a 6-foot, 150-pound senior did it. The scrawny ninth-grader and muscular senior are the same. Aiden Porter hit a jump shot from the top of the key with 40 seconds left in the first quarter of the Dragons’ 85-59 victory over Coal Grove to become the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Fairland coach Nathan Speed scoffed during that 2018 practice.
“He told me he would break the record,” Speed said. “He proved me wrong and did it. I’m so proud of Aiden.”
Zion Martin made the assist on the basket that vaulted Porter over Julie Curry, who set the mark at 1,473 points in 1988. Porter broke the boys record of 1,438 points set by Nathan Hughes in 1992.
“My sister’s best friend, it’s her aunt, so I got to talk to her the other day,” Porter said of Curry. “Much respect to her. She was a great player.”
Curry, who will be inducted into the Fairland Hall of Fame on Jan. 28, said she was thrilled for Porter.
“It’s been an honor to have held the record this long,” said Curry, daughter of the late Doug Curry, a member of Fairland’s famed untouchables 1961 state Final Four team. “Congratulations to Aiden for finally breaking it.”
Coal Grove’s Landon Davis drew the unenviable job of guarding Porter most of Friday’s game. He was on Porter, with assistance from Elijah Dillon, for the record-breaking play.
“The first guy cut and I was supposed to cut through, but my guy was overplaying me because he was face guarding me, so I just stopped and came back,” Porter said of eluding Hornets defenders just long enough to shoot. “(Martin) hit him with a screen, so I just hit the shot. As soon as it came out of my hands it felt good. I knew it was going in.”
When the shot drew net, fans, coaches and players from both schools erupted in applause. Dragons fans outnumbered Coal Grove’s filling the visitors’ side of the gym, although the Hornets featured a large crowd of their own. Officials stopped the game and Porter, who finished with 32 points, took the basketball into the crowd, where he hugged his parents.
“That goes to show how much the community is behind us,” Porter said. “I couldn’t be more thankful. They always support me. I love Fairland. Fairland will always be home. “
As Porter climbed the scoring list, he passed numerous college players — Anita Cook of Shawnee State, Emily Chapman of Cedarville, Ed Wilgus of Miami (Ohio), Terra Stapleton of Michigan, Paul Dillon of Capital, and Brianna Davis and Isaiah Howell of Kentucky Christian, round out the top 10. Porter has signed with the University of Rio Grande.
Porter said he remembers in middle school wondering if he ever would even make the team. Records were nothing more than a fantasy.
“I remember asking my dad if he thought I’d ever start varsity,” Porter said. “When I was younger, I was the worst kid on the court. Now to be the leading scorer, that’s crazy.”
Porter said he didn’t mind he didn’t break the record at Fairland’s Carl York Center. He credited God and teammates, then said he was honored to do so at Coal Grove.
“I love coach (Hornet coach Kevin) Vanderhoof,” Porter said. “I have a great deal of respect for those guys. They have some great young players coming up. Coal Grove is a hard place to play. This was a good win for us. To come out and get a win like this is big.”
Winning was the key aspect of Friday for Porter. The triumph, combined with Portsmouth’s 72-63 upset of Division III No. 6 South Point, left the Dragons (11-3 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) alone atop the league. Fairland is chasing its seventh consecutive OVC championship.
“At the end of the day, the record is cool, but I just want to win,” Porter said. “I have to set an example for those younger guys. As long as we get wins, that’s all I worry about.”