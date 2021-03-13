CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Possibly the worst thing that could have happened for Fairland on Saturday was Wheelersburg playing Worthington Christian close on Wednesday.
The Pirates lost to the Warriors 50-47 in the Division III, Region 11 semifinal, throwing a scare into the state’s top-ranked team. Worthington Christian responded with much more energy and effort in the championship game, beating the 10th-ranked Dragons 50-28 at Southeastern High School.
The Warriors advance to the state Final Four at 5 p.m. Friday against either Cincinnati Taft or Springfield Shawnee at the University of Dayton.
“Their energy, effort and defense, they were more focused tonight,” Fairland coach Nathan Speed said of Worthington Christian (26-1). “We knew we would have to play really well and shoot really well.”
The Dragons played solid defense, forcing 14 turnovers. Just four teams held the Warriors to fewer than 50 points all season. Star guard D.J. Moore, a junior committed to Liberty University, scored 10 points on 4-for-11 shooting.
Fairland’s offense, though, was abysmal. The Dragons made just 11 of 40 shots, including 2 of 15 from 3-point range, and grabbed only one offensive rebound against the taller foe. Fairland missed five open shots at the rim early.
“The missed layups got to us and we never got into any kind of a flow,” Speed said.
The Dragons hung around early and trailed 18-12 after a Jordan Williams basket off an Aiden Porter assist with 5:55 left in the second quarter.
Worthington Christian, though, closed the half with a 10-2 run and scored the first four points of the third quarter to take a 32-14 lead. The Warriors led by as many as 25 points late.
Tyler Kindberg led Worthington Christian with 17 points. Clayton Thomas paced Fairland with eight points.
The Dragons graduate four starters, but return district player of the year Porter and several reserves who played considerably throughout the season. Fairland’s junior varsity team went 18-0, suggesting the future remains bright.
“These guys have been so good for so long,” Speed said of his seniors, who won four straight Ohio Valley Conference championships and twice reached the Elite Eight. “It’s been so fun to work with them. The hard part is more the fact that they’ll be gone more than losing in the regional final. We’ll get back in the gym in about a month and see what happens.”
FAIRLAND 9 5 5 9 — 28: Polcyn 2-6 0-1 0-0 4, Porter 2-12 0-4 3-4 7, G. Hunt 1-5 0-2 0-0 2, Thomas 3-11 2-7 0-0 8, J. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 3-5 0-0 0-0 6, Schmidt 0-2 0-1 1-2 1, Allen 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Tooley 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, N. Thacker 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, B. Hunt 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Leep 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 11-40 2–5 4-6 28.
WORTHINGTON CHRISTIAN 14 14 13 9 — 50: Moore 4-11 2-5 0-0 10, Faieta 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Buford 1-4 1-4 0-0 3, Anthony 2-2 0-0 0-1 4, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Kindberg 7-12 2-4 1-2 17, Kimbrough 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 0-0 1-2 7, Manzer 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Hazelwood 2-3 0-0 3-4 5. Totals: 20-42 5-13 5-9 50.
Rebounds: F 18 (Williams 5), WC 29 (Moore 6). Steals: F 7 (Polcyn 2, Thomas 2, Williams 2), WC 4 (Moore 2). Blocked shots: F 2 (Williams, Davis), WC 1 (Johnson). Turnovers: F 7, WC 14. Fouls: F 13, WC 5. Fouled out: none. Technical fouls: none.