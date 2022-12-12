HUNTINGTON — With one decision, Darnell Wright made a second huge one.
The former Huntington High School football star and University of Tennessee offensive tackle said Monday he will play in the Senior Bowl Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. That decision means Wright will enter the NFL Draft, where he projects by many news and scouting organizations as a first-round pick.
“I have officially accepted,” Wright said of the Senior Bowl invitation.
The 6-foot-6, 335-pound senior could have returned for another college season. The NCAA granted student-athletes an extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19 in 2020. Wright, though, said he’s ready to move on.
Wright has started 33 consecutive games and appeeared in 46 in a row. The right tackle hasn’t allowed a sack in Tennessee’s last 829 offensive snaps. He helped the Volunteers to a nation’s best 538 yards and 47.3 points per game this season.
Wright has started 26 games at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard in four seasons. Twice this season he was named the Southeastern Conference offensive lineman of the week, including Oct. 15 after Tennessee defeated Alabama.
A three-time all-state selection at Huntington High, Wright chose Tennessee from among dozens of offers.
No. 6 Tennessee (10-2) will play No. 7 Clemson (11-2) Dec. 30 in the Orange Bowl.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
