Florida Tennessee Football
Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright (58) blocks during the second half of an NCAA football game against Florida Sept. 24 in Knoxville, Tenn. Tennessee won 38-33.

 Wade Payne | The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON — With one decision, Darnell Wright made a second huge one.

The former Huntington High School football star and University of Tennessee offensive tackle said Monday he will play in the Senior Bowl Feb. 4 in Mobile, Alabama. That decision means Wright will enter the NFL Draft, where he projects by many news and scouting organizations as a first-round pick.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

