Huntington's Joseph Riggs, above, competes against Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in a 138-pound match during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Cabell Midland's Seth Holt defeats Hurricane's Lucas Talley in a 138 pound match during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Huntington's Joseph Riggs, below, takes on Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in a 138-pound match during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Woodrow Wilson's Tyler Roark, left, attempts to drive Bridgeport's John Knight out of the ring during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ripley's Garrett Brown, left, competes against Cabell Midland's Connor Wiseman during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Huntington's Joseph Riggs defeats Skyline's Wyatt Bosley in a 138-pound match during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Greenbrier East's Kaden Slone, right, wrestles Martinsburg's Collin Schaffner during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Martinsburg's Collin Schaffner, right, goes up against Greenbrier East's Kaden Slone during the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — There were three close races to settle Saturday night in the finals of the 45th WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
In Class AAA, Parkersburg South and University staged a repeat of last week’s Ron Mauck OVAC Invitational in Wheeling. Parkersburg South won 5A and University took second. The Patriots and Hawks held the same positions going into the finals here. South won this division here a year ago. South had three in the finals, as did the Hawks.
In Class AA, Independence and Point Pleasant held first and second and the Patriots had the margin by 2.5 points. Independence had one in the finals and the Big Blacks three.
Commodore Perry led Class A by a comfortable margin over Linsly.
For individuals, the Tri-State had two finalists. They were Nick Giompalo of Cabell Midland at 190 and Connor McCann of Spring Valley.
In middle school, Hurricane came through the consolations round to take the lead with 2.5 points over Edison.
Due to deadlines, complete results will be available Monday on the web and Tuesday in the paper. Complete results are available at wvmat.com.
