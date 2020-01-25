2020 WSAZ High School Wrestling Invitational
Mountain Health Network Arena
Top 10 finishers received medals
106-pounds
Champion — Geno Casuccio, East Fairmont; runner-up — Parker Henderson, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Jaishawn Lyles, Huntington ; 4th place — Brady Roberts, Parkersburg South; 5th place — Hunter Salomon, Skyline, Va.; 6th place — Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland; 7th place — Brody Hess, North Marion; 8th place — Junior Policarpo, Christiansburg, Va.
113-pounds
Champion — Nathan Ford, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Mackandle Freeman, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Matthew Bartley, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Phoenix Alyea, Skyline, Va. ; 5th place — Lucas Talley, Hurricane; 6th place — Marshall Clere, Greenbrier West; 7th place — Nate Cox, Ripley; 8th place — Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont.
120-pounds
Champion — Brandon Crowder, Christiansburg, Va.; runner-up — Isaac Short, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Mayson Harms, Roselle Park, N.J.; 4th place — Judah Price, Independence; 5th place — Devin Easton, Parkersburg South; 6th place — Kolton Parsons, Wirt; 7th place — Ashby West, Oak Hill; 8th place — Brett Haskins, Ripley.
126-pounds
Champion — Christopher Smith, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Alex Viars; 3rd place — Payne Salmons, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Tyler Davis, Skyline, Va.; 5th place — Blake Boyers, East Fairmont; 6th place — Eian Harper, Spring Valley; 7th place — Luke Roble, Christiansburg; 8th place — Joshua Goode, Shady Spring.
132-pounds
Champion — Derek Raike, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Brayden Johnson; 3rd place — Thomas Hartley, George Washington; 4th place — Brandon Ahlemann, Skyline, Va.; 5th place — Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson; 6th place — Logan Powell, Wirt; 7th place — Dallas Hazelett, Nitro; 8th place — Beau Bearden, North Marion.
138-pounds
Champion — Justin Bartee, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Joey Miller, Musselman; 3rd place — Ian Irizarry, Parkersburg South; 4th place — Hunter Kuhn, North Marion ; 5th place — Morgan Robinson, Skyline; 6th place — Ben Whatley, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio; 7th place — Zach Hogsed, South Harrison; 8th place — Joseph Cook, Riverside.
145-pounds
Champion — Gavin Quiocho, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Mitchell Freeman, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Kip Nininger; 4th place — Sean Dawson, Independence; 5th place — Gabe Dempsey, Huntington; 6th place — Zachary Holstion, Riveside; 7th place — Wiley Houser, St. Marys; 8th place — Austin Liggett, North Marion.
152-pounds
Champion — Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Patrick Nevins, Roselle Park; 3rd place — Dawson Gragg, Christiansburg, Va.; 4th place — Kemo Summers, Bridgeport; 5th place — Wyatt Wilson, Point Pleasant; 6th place — Anthony Domino, Skyline, Va.; 7th place — Austin Barker, Riverside; 8th place — Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont.
160-pounds
Champion — Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover; runner-up — Zac Jamson, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Nate Neale, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Jake Baier, Christiansburg, Va.; 5th place — Aiden Gibson, Bridgeport; 6th place — Jacob Puckett, Richlands; 7th place — Justin Palleti, Braxton; 8th place — Wyatt Spiker, Skyline.
170-pounds
Champion — Brice Parks, Jackson; runner-up — A.J. Dempsey, Huntington; 3rd place — Dustin Gue, Skyline, Va.; 4th place — Logan Southall, Point Pleasant; 5th place — Ian Bush, Cameron; 6th place — Hayden Stone, George Washington; 7th place — Jon Parks, Greenbrier West; 8th place — Casch Somerville, Parkersburg South.
182-pounds
Champion — Nathan Warden, Christiansburg, Va.; runner-up — Jordan Williams, Braxton; 3rd place — Anthony Parks, Jackson; 4th place — Elijah Edge, St. Albans; 5th place — Dillon Taylor, Poca; 6th place — Gavin Hogsed, South Harrison; 7th place — Tyler Hinzman, Point Pleasant; 8th place — Logan Fischer, Cabell Midland.
195-pounds
Champion — Garrett Conaway, North Marion; runner-up — Luke Martin, Richlands, Va.; 3rd place — Austin Boggess, Ripley; 4th place — ; 5th place — Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover; 6th place — Juan Marquez, Point Pleasant; 7th place — Kellen Hunt, Cabell Midland; 8th place — Oscar Lemus, Parkersburg South.
220-pounds
Champion — Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South ; runner-up — Noah Brown, Greenbrier West; 3rd place — Ethan Gue, Skyline, Va.; 4th place — Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville; 5th place — Sturgis May, Braxton; 6th place — Colton Casto, Clay Co.; 7th place — Aiden Lacoma, Christiansburg; 8th place — Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland.
285-pounds
Champion — Austin Chapman, Riverside; runner-up — Quin Meador, Braxton; 3rd place — Tristan Stiffler, Woodrow Wilson; 4th place — Jamie Kilmer, Musselman; 5th place — William Frampton, Nitro; 6th place — Jake Muncy, Point Pleasant; 7th place — Thomas Blankenship, Richlands, Va.; 8th place — Odin Smith, Jefferson.
Team standings — final
Class AAA: 1. Parkersburg South, 256; 2. Skyline, Va., 195; 3. Christiansburg, Va.,184.5; 4. Huntington , 156.5; 5. Cabell Midland, 143; 6. Riverside, 106; 7. Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio, 89.5; 8. George Washington, 89; 9. St. Albans 86.5; 10. Musselman, 85.5.
Class AA: 1. Point Pleasant, 320.5; 2. Braxton, 142; 3. Herbert Hoover, 107; 4. East Fairmont, 100.5; 5. North Marion, 98; 6. Roselle Park, N.J., 82; 7. Independence 76.5; 8. Bridgeport, 75; 9. Clay, 74; 10. Jackson, 72.
Class A: 1. Greenbrier West, 64.5; 2. Ravenswood, 56; 3. South Harrison, 48; 4. St. Marys, 37; 5. Wahama, 33; 6. Moorefield, 24; 7. Chesapeake, 22; 8. Ironton, 21; 9. Cameron, 20; 10. Buffalo, 16.
Middle school: 1. Point Pleasant, 212.5; 2. Milton, 183; 3. Huntington, 168; 4. West Fairmont, 163.5; 5. Gallia Academy, 149; 6. Edison, 136.5; 7. Western Greenbrier, 129; 8. Mountaineer, 119.5; 9. Charles Town, 118; 10. Braxton, 117.