2020 WSAZ High School Wrestling Invitational

Mountain Health Network Arena

Top 10 finishers received medals

106-pounds

Champion — Geno Casuccio, East Fairmont; runner-up — Parker Henderson, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Jaishawn Lyles, Huntington ; 4th place — Brady Roberts, Parkersburg South; 5th place — Hunter Salomon, Skyline, Va.; 6th place — Jackson Stewart, Cabell Midland; 7th place — Brody Hess, North Marion; 8th place — Junior Policarpo, Christiansburg, Va.

113-pounds

Champion — Nathan Ford, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Mackandle Freeman, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Matthew Bartley, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Phoenix Alyea, Skyline, Va. ; 5th place — Lucas Talley, Hurricane; 6th place — Marshall Clere, Greenbrier West; 7th place — Nate Cox, Ripley; 8th place — Levi Carpenter, East Fairmont.

120-pounds

Champion — Brandon Crowder, Christiansburg, Va.; runner-up — Isaac Short, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Mayson Harms, Roselle Park, N.J.; 4th place — Judah Price, Independence; 5th place — Devin Easton, Parkersburg South; 6th place — Kolton Parsons, Wirt; 7th place — Ashby West, Oak Hill; 8th place — Brett Haskins, Ripley.

126-pounds

Champion — Christopher Smith, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Alex Viars; 3rd place — Payne Salmons, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Tyler Davis, Skyline, Va.; 5th place — Blake Boyers, East Fairmont; 6th place — Eian Harper, Spring Valley; 7th place — Luke Roble, Christiansburg; 8th place — Joshua Goode, Shady Spring.

132-pounds

Champion — Derek Raike, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Brayden Johnson; 3rd place — Thomas Hartley, George Washington; 4th place — Brandon Ahlemann, Skyline, Va.; 5th place — Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson; 6th place — Logan Powell, Wirt; 7th place — Dallas Hazelett, Nitro; 8th place — Beau Bearden, North Marion.

138-pounds

Champion — Justin Bartee, Point Pleasant; runner-up — Joey Miller, Musselman; 3rd place — Ian Irizarry, Parkersburg South; 4th place — Hunter Kuhn, North Marion ; 5th place — Morgan Robinson, Skyline; 6th place — Ben Whatley, Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio; 7th place — Zach Hogsed, South Harrison; 8th place — Joseph Cook, Riverside.

145-pounds

Champion — Gavin Quiocho, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Mitchell Freeman, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Kip Nininger; 4th place — Sean Dawson, Independence; 5th place — Gabe Dempsey, Huntington; 6th place — Zachary Holstion, Riveside; 7th place — Wiley Houser, St. Marys; 8th place — Austin Liggett, North Marion.

152-pounds

Champion — Brayden Roberts, Parkersburg South; runner-up — Patrick Nevins, Roselle Park; 3rd place — Dawson Gragg, Christiansburg, Va.; 4th place — Kemo Summers, Bridgeport; 5th place — Wyatt Wilson, Point Pleasant; 6th place — Anthony Domino, Skyline, Va.; 7th place — Austin Barker, Riverside; 8th place — Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont.

160-pounds

Champion — Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover; runner-up — Zac Jamson, Point Pleasant; 3rd place — Nate Neale, Cabell Midland; 4th place — Jake Baier, Christiansburg, Va.; 5th place — Aiden Gibson, Bridgeport; 6th place — Jacob Puckett, Richlands; 7th place — Justin Palleti, Braxton; 8th place — Wyatt Spiker, Skyline.

170-pounds

Champion — Brice Parks, Jackson; runner-up — A.J. Dempsey, Huntington; 3rd place — Dustin Gue, Skyline, Va.; 4th place — Logan Southall, Point Pleasant; 5th place — Ian Bush, Cameron; 6th place — Hayden Stone, George Washington; 7th place — Jon Parks, Greenbrier West; 8th place — Casch Somerville, Parkersburg South.

182-pounds

Champion — Nathan Warden, Christiansburg, Va.; runner-up — Jordan Williams, Braxton; 3rd place — Anthony Parks, Jackson; 4th place — Elijah Edge, St. Albans; 5th place — Dillon Taylor, Poca; 6th place — Gavin Hogsed, South Harrison; 7th place — Tyler Hinzman, Point Pleasant; 8th place — Logan Fischer, Cabell Midland.

195-pounds

Champion — Garrett Conaway, North Marion; runner-up — Luke Martin, Richlands, Va.; 3rd place — Austin Boggess, Ripley; 4th place — ; 5th place — Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover; 6th place — Juan Marquez, Point Pleasant; 7th place — Kellen Hunt, Cabell Midland; 8th place — Oscar Lemus, Parkersburg South.

220-pounds

Champion — Braxton Amos, Parkersburg South ; runner-up — Noah Brown, Greenbrier West; 3rd place — Ethan Gue, Skyline, Va.; 4th place — Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville; 5th place — Sturgis May, Braxton; 6th place — Colton Casto, Clay Co.; 7th place — Aiden Lacoma, Christiansburg; 8th place — Zach Dillon, Cabell Midland.

285-pounds

Champion — Austin Chapman, Riverside; runner-up — Quin Meador, Braxton; 3rd place — Tristan Stiffler, Woodrow Wilson; 4th place — Jamie Kilmer, Musselman; 5th place — William Frampton, Nitro; 6th place — Jake Muncy, Point Pleasant; 7th place — Thomas Blankenship, Richlands, Va.; 8th place — Odin Smith, Jefferson.

Team standings — final

Class AAA: 1. Parkersburg South, 256; 2. Skyline, Va., 195; 3. Christiansburg, Va.,184.5; 4. Huntington , 156.5; 5. Cabell Midland, 143; 6. Riverside, 106; 7. Lakota West, West Chester, Ohio, 89.5; 8. George Washington, 89; 9. St. Albans 86.5; 10. Musselman, 85.5.

Class AA: 1. Point Pleasant, 320.5; 2. Braxton, 142; 3. Herbert Hoover, 107; 4. East Fairmont, 100.5; 5. North Marion, 98; 6. Roselle Park, N.J., 82; 7. Independence 76.5; 8. Bridgeport, 75; 9. Clay, 74; 10. Jackson, 72.

Class A: 1. Greenbrier West, 64.5; 2. Ravenswood, 56; 3. South Harrison, 48; 4. St. Marys, 37; 5. Wahama, 33; 6. Moorefield, 24; 7. Chesapeake, 22; 8. Ironton, 21; 9. Cameron, 20; 10. Buffalo, 16.

Middle school: 1. Point Pleasant, 212.5; 2. Milton, 183; 3. Huntington, 168; 4. West Fairmont, 163.5; 5. Gallia Academy, 149; 6. Edison, 136.5; 7. Western Greenbrier, 129; 8. Mountaineer, 119.5; 9. Charles Town, 118; 10. Braxton, 117.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.