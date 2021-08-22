HUNTINGTON — The fourth annual West Virginia High School Girls Golf Invitational Championship is set for Sept. 7 at the Mingo Bottom Golf Club in Elizabeth.
The event is sponsored by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Th tournament is split into two divisions — an 18-hole stroke play event from the women’s tees and a nine-hole open division. The top eighth in the 18-hole division earn all-tournament awards.
Molly McLean of Parkersburg won the tournament last season when she shot 3-over par, 75, to edge Kerri-Anne Cook of Westside by one stroke. Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane placed third with an 81. Cabell Midland’s Taylor Sargent placed fourth, shooting 82.
Sargent won the event in 2019, shooting 75 to beat Woodrow Wilson’s Mary Denny by one stroke. Olivia Hart of Hurricane won the initial tournament in 2018, firing a 75 to nip Wheeling Park’s Dorothy Romanek by two strokes.
The event will use tee times on holes Nos. 1 and 11. Tee times will be determined on Sept. 3 and posted on the WVSSAC website, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.